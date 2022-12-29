Not worth their votes

John Boozman, Tom Cotton, and Steve Womack all voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibust (sic) blowout bill. Worst GOP performance of any Southern state. What did they, or we, get for it that made that pile of dung worth their votes?

P.S.: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he's going to hold Southwest Airlines accountable for mass flight cancellations. What does he know about transportation or accountability?

GERALD HOLLAND

Bentonville

It's about averages

Apparently Eddie Arnold needs to be reminded that each year there are four seasons. One of those seasons is winter, when it has been known to get cold at times.

It's hard to believe that nearing 2023 there are still folks who need to be told that global warming has to do with averages. There is plenty of room to argue about the exact causes of global warming, the future rate of increase of global temperatures, and the effects these increases will have, but for those who actually care to look at the numbers, the fact that average global temperatures have increased is irrefutable.

ARLO LYLE

North Little Rock

The human condition

As the new year approaches, like most people, I hope, I pray for a year that finds the world with less strife and natural disasters. I wish, perhaps in vain, that our leaders across the world try to find ways to help the human condition.

I wish all leaders would focus more on the charitable teachings of their beliefs. Rather than focusing on punitive aspects, find compassion. Rather than falling back on tribalism, seek inclusivity.

In short, place themselves in the situation of the homeless, the poor, the needy, the mentally distraught.

I've always heard, "but for God's grace, there go I." Indeed, those who are financially, socially and mentally strong could be the ones in need.

JOE STYLES

Bryant

On money and 'me'

College football has been ruined by recent changes. The NIL and transfer portal have changed the whole face of what many people have loved for many years. Gone are loyalty to the school players play for, and commitment to the programs, coaches and fellow players.

It all has to do with the two Ms: money and me. Players are now lured to colleges not by scholarships and school reputations but by money. What used to cost programs fines and punishments for using alumni incentives to aspiring college athletes is now embraced by the NCAA. Athletes are being targeted with lucrative NIL deals to come to schools. If you are not getting the playing time you feel you deserve the answer is simple: transfer somewhere where you will. There are players who have now played for four and five schools in their college careers.

It was refreshing to hear Hog defensive lineman Eric Gregory make the following statements about playing in the Liberty Bowl. Eric said, "I'm loyal to my family and friends, and to this program. ... This program gave me the opportunity to play the game I love." He went on to say, "It wouldn't be right for me to opt out or leave. I feel like I owe a commitment to the program and the coaching staff and my teammates to play and stay."

So playing one more game for his team didn't pose any threats to his future. All I can say is thanks, Eric. Hog fans appreciate your attitude.

Those of you who want to bloviate about how these young men deserve to decide on their futures and so on and so on, please spare me your rhetoric. Eric showed class in his position and statements. Shaquille O'Neal has told a story that he once told Kobe Bryant, "Kobe, there is no 'I' in team," whereupon Kobe responded, "Yeah, but there is a M-E in that [unprintable expletive]."

DON LANDRUM

Bella Vista

Not really advantage

Thanks for the recent update on Medicare (so-called) "Advantage." That plus John Brummett's insight on the subject should move those not signed up for "Advantage" plans to beware of false and misleading ads for them.

At age 88 I had experience with several of them, and was denied medicine coverage and doctor choice.

Fortunately a rare loophole in regulations let me go back to original Medicare.

GEORGE A. PETERS

North Little Rock