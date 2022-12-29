Little Rock police ID victim in fatal Chenal Parkway shooting

Little Rock police on Wednesday said they've identified the man who was found dead in Lonoke County after he was wounded in a shooting on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.

Johnny Alexander, 18, was shot near 12312 Chenal Parkway sometime on the evening of Dec. 17, police said in a news release. The shooting site was near the intersection of Chenal Parkway and West Markham Street, a little more than a mile west-northwest of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange.

Little Rock officers were investigating the shooting report that evening when Arkansas State Police troopers found Alexander dead in Lonoke County around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 17. Troopers then called on the Little Rock Police Department to assist.

Investigators determined that the two incidents were linked and involved the same victim.

On Dec. 18, police arrested 25-year-old Joshua Shorty, who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $1 million bond.