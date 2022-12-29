Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old murder suspect

The Little Rock Police Department announced Thursday morning that they are searching for a 15-year-old murder suspect.

Tyler Bland, 15, is wanted for capital murder, a tweet from the Little Rock police said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said Bland is wanted in relation to the Dec. 26 shooting of 41-year-old Noel Marks near 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Edwards said the department does not have any information pertaining to where he was last seen.

Little Rock police have asked that those with information about Bland’s whereabouts contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660. Tips can also be submitted through the YourLRPD app.