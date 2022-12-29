LSU outlasts Arkansas to capture SEC opener





The ingredients were in place for a low-scoring battle in Baton Rouge: A pair of 11-1 teams. Two defenses ranked among the top 70 in both scoring and efficiency. The SEC opener, not to mention a first-ever SEC game for several players on both sides.

It was just a matter of No. 9 Arkansas and LSU following the recipe for a rock fight.

With physicality throughout and a pair of critical stops in a frantic final 21 seconds, both the Razorbacks and Tigers obliged.

LSU guard Trae Hannibal's two hard-driving layups during the last minute-plus at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night lifted the Tigers to a 60-57 win over the University of Arkansas.

Hannibal, a Murray State transfer who followed first-year LSU Coach Matt McMahon to the SEC, posted a career night against the Razorbacks, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

"We didn't really have a big emphasis on Hannibal," forward Makhi Mitchell said of Arkansas' scouting report. "We knew him, [but] we weren't really worried about him, which I guess he kind of picked up on."

The Tigers had clawed back from six points down midway through the second half, dropping into a 1-2-2 matchup zone that frustrated Arkansas and limited the visitors to two points over four-plus minutes. LSU (12-1, 1-o SEC) scored 13 during the time frame, capping its run with a K.J. Williams three-pointer from the top of the key to give LSU a 47-44 lead and ignite the home crowd.

That the Razorbacks kept Williams, the Tigers' leading scorer entering the night at 19-plus points per game, and Adam Miller to eight and seven points, respectively, pleased Coach Eric Musselman on a night when Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) didn't have much break its way.

"I don't know if we could do -- or if anybody can do -- a much better job than the way that we defended those two," Musselman said. "But then the other three defenders have got to be able to keep Hannibal in front."

Davonte Davis knocked down a left-wing three-pointer to end the LSU run and forge a 47-47 tie heading into the game's final five minutes.

In a game that featured 10 ties and seven lead changes, neither team could pull ahead by more than a possession down the stretch. After Ricky Council split a pair of free throws to pull the Razorbacks within one at 54-53, the Wichita State transfer missed on the front end of a one-and-one, allowing Hannibal to extend the Tigers' lead to 56-53 with a contested layup.

Although Davis countered with a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line as the clock wound inside the final minute -- the Jacksonville native led Arkansas with 16 points -- Hannibal delivered another tough lay-in, this time on a reverse with 32 seconds remaining.

Anthony Black corralled a missed three-pointer by Davis and converted a putback layup, cutting the Razorback deficit to one at 58-57, but after Makhi Mitchell's block, Council was stripped on the other end to prevent a go-ahead layup with just seconds remaining.

"We did a great job of creating a turnover, which is obviously what we wanted instead of a foul," Musselman said. "Ricky Council trying to get downhill on a broken play, usually something good happens for us. But he struggled tonight offensively as did many of our guys."

Although Arkansas led 8-3 early when LSU started 1-of-11 from the field, things flipped quickly when the Razorbacks went scoreless for 5:36. The Tigers grabbed the lead with an extended 9-2 run and Arkansas missed all 13 of its attempts from beyond the three-point line before halftime, trailing 24-19 at the break.

The same matchup zone that LSU used to fight its way back later was a big reason why the Tigers had control of things for a decent chunk of the night.

"We knew it was coming," Mitchell said of the LSU defense. "We prepped a lot for it, but when they really throw something at you [and] you're on the big stage, it is kind of different than versus 5-on-0 [in practice]."

Musselman acknowledged the Tigers' home crowd, even with students still home on winter break. That, combined with the SEC experience of LSU's two leading scorers, Hannibal -- who started his career at South Carolina -- and Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain, made for a pair of critical intangibles in a tight conference opener for both sides.

"Our ball club tonight probably learned how hard it is to win on the road," Musselman said.





At a glance

WEDNESDAY’S SEC SCORES

LSU 60, No. 9 Arkansas 57

Missouri 89, No. 19 Kentucky 75

No. 20 Auburn 61, Florida 58

Georgia 78, Rider 72

No. 8 Alabama 78, No. 21 Miss. St. 67

No. 7 Tenessee 63, Ole Miss 59













LSU guard Trae Hannibal (right) goes up for a shot while being defended by Arkansas’ Makhi Mitchell on Wednesday during the Tigers’ 60-57 victory over the No. 9 Razorbacks in Baton Rouge. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1229ualsu/. (AP/Matthew Hinton)











Gallery: Arkansas LSU basketball







