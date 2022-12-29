Mayor declares curfew to curb Eudora crime

Eudora Mayor Tomeka Butler took to Facebook in a video Tuesday to declare a "civil emergency curfew" following what she describes as a series of "senseless acts of crime."

Effective immediately, the curfew applies to all Eudora citizens between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"The only exceptions will be for medical emergencies and for employment," said Butler.

She added: "Should you be caught during curfew hours you will be subject to being stopped and searched. Other agencies have been contacted in order to assist with this endeavor."

A caption posted with the video announcement reads, "We are serious about the senseless shootings that have taken place in our city as of recent, and plan to take the necessary legal steps to curve the violence within the City of Eudora."

Butler did not provide any details into the crimes prompting the curfew and calls to the mayor and the Eudora Police Department were not returned.

Butler also used the less-than-two-minute video to announce that she plans to give an update to all citizens about the recent acts of violence in a town hall meeting today at 6 p.m., in Eudora's commerce building.

The commerce building is located at 125 S. Main St.

Just over a week ago, Butler was sworn in by Judge Quincy Ross of the 10th Judicial District to serve four more years as mayor of Eudora.

She has served as the mayor since March 3, 2020, after being elected to fill the vacant position.