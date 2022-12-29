Mills forgets woes with victory

PINE BLUFF -- The month of December had been fairly sour for Mills until it decided to eliminate that bitterness Wednesday.

Keaton Cross collected 13 of his 24 points in the quarter quarter to carry the Comets to a 66-60 victory over Grissom, Ala., during the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Marcus Kendrick followed Cross' lead with 13 points, and Allen Dixon had eight points for Mills (6-7), which had endured through its share of rough patches over the previous 27 days.

The Comets had gone 1-6 over a seven-game stretch before seemingly turning a corner against Grissom (13-5).

"We've been talking about playing complete games," said Mills Coach Raymond Cooper, whose team dropped a 55-47 decision to Silsbee, Texas, in its tournament opener Tuesday. "We had a couple of lapses down the stretch on defensive rotations where guys weren't in position. But that's what we've been struggling with all year, trying to play complete games because we've had those games where we've lost in a three or four-minute stretch.

"We've been preaching that all year, and [Wednesday], we got close to it. We've got to keep working."

Mills was forced to work from start to finish against the Tigers, who received 25 points from Izzy Miles and 13 points from Justin McCall.

The Comets shot 61.9% (13 of 21) in the first half and got 11 points from Kendrick and eight points from Cross. The teams were tied at 14-14 early in the second quarter, but consecutive buckets inside from Cross sent Mills off and running to an eventual 29-25 lead by halftime.

Grissom scored the first seven points of the third quarter to grab a lead, but Mills answered with an 8-0 run of its own, with six of those points coming off steals.

"We haven't really as a team been playing with that energy and effort, but we're getting back to that," Cooper said. "We pride ourselves on being a defensive team. I tell them all the time that everybody says defense wins championships, but you've got to score the ball, too.

"In crucial times, you've got to get stops. When we can get those stops and then turn them into points ... you've got to have those moments."

The Tigers didn't exactly fold after the Comets' flurry. They trailed 40-39 at the start of the fourth quarter but managed to tie it four times afterward, the final time at 51-51 with 2:52 left in the game. However, Mills began knocking down free throws and never allowed the Tigers to move back out front.

In fact, the Comets hit 15 free throws in a row in the fourth quarter and finished 21 of 30 (70%) for the game. Mills also shot 21 of 48 (43.8%) overall and outrebounded the Tigers 33-28.

Grissom was 23 of 42 (54.8%) from the field and 10 of 14 (71.4%) from the free-throw line.

SIDWELL FRIENDS (D.C) 36, ELKINS, TEXAS 30

Cameron Gillus scored 14 points to lift Sidwell Friends (9-2), which bounced back after Tuesday's blowout loss to Beaumont (Texas) United.

Chris Russell and Acaden Lewis each chipped in with seven points for the Quakers, who shot 12 of 33 (36.4%) and were outrebounded 31-25 but forced 12 turnovers.

Christopher Barnett had 15 points, and Jae'Cody Osborne scored eight points for Elkins (11-6). The Knights were 13-of-38 (34.2%) shooting.

SILSBEE, TEXAS 84, WINDEMERE, FLA. 78, OT

Jared Harris' three-pointer with 2:32 left in overtime put Silsbee (10-11) ahead to stay in an entertaining overtime matchup.

The basket was the ninth of the game for Harris, who finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Dre'lon Miller also had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and LaMarcus Bottley Jr. added 14 points for the Tigers.

Chalier Torres' 25 points led Windemere (8-3), which got a driving lay-up from Ta'Veon Jones with 12 seconds left in regulation to send the game into an extra session tied at 69-69. Jones ended with 21 points, and Jalen Debose had 13 points.

NEWTON, GA. 63, ARLINGTON (VA.) BISHOP O'CONNELL 55

Stephon Castle shook off Tuesday's woes against Jonesboro with an all-around effort Wednesday.

The Connecticut commit had 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in a bounce-back victory for Newton (7-5). Katayon Jefferies tallied 15 points for the Rams, who trailed 36-29 at the half but outscored Bishop O'Connell (5-4) 34-19 in the second half.

Jadyn Harris finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights. Corey Caulker and Quincy Wadley both added nine points.

GREENFOREST (GA.) ACADEMY 54, WHITE HALL 47

Seven-foot center Gal Choi had 17 points as Greenforest (5-5) held on.

Dhiaukuei Manyi, another 7-foot forward, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Eagles, who used a 19-7 third quarter to erase a 27-23 halftime deficit. Elijah Lewis totaled 11 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored 24 points to lead White Hall (10-5).





At a glance

KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Creed Bracket

TODAY’S GAMES

Creed Bracket

Grissom, Ala. vs. Greenforest, Ga., 10:30 p.m.

Windemere, Fla. vs. Mills, 1:30 p.m.

White Hall vs. Silsbee, Texas, 5 p.m.

King Bracket

Bishop O’Connell, Va. vs. Elkins, Texas, noon

Newton, Ga. vs. Sidwell Friends, D.C., 3 p.m.

McEachern, Ga. vs. Jonesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Beaumont United, Texas, 8 p.m.



