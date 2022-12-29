



• South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff -- a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto, "Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported this week. A video posted to Twitter shows Noem wearing camouflage and using the flamethrower to torch a pile of cardboard boxes on a snowy farm. She shoots a final spray of flames into the boxes, raises her arm with a flourish and says, "Boom, perfect." According to Tennessee-based ammunition company MidSouth Shooters, a Pulsefire costs about $650. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said no tax dollars went toward the purchase. The gift comes after a photo on Twitter showing Noem holding a flamethrower with the caption, "Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list?" went viral in 2020.

• A spokesman for former Vice President Mike Pence's campaign denied reports this week that the Republican had filed to run for president in 2024, responding to an apparent hoax after screenshots of a Federal Election Commission posting began circulating. "Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today," Devin O'Malley said on Twitter. He confirmed the tweet and added, "You'll have to reach out to the FEC for answers about the filing." The FEC responded, "We cannot comment on specific filings." The report came as some Republicans have made efforts toward running in the GOP primary against former President Donald Trump. Pence, who served as Trump's vice president between 2017 and 2021, planned to use the holidays in Indianapolis to consider a presidential campaign, an aide told The Washington Post. The FEC filing this week was under "Mike Richard Pence" and included a post office box address in Anderson, Ind. Pence's full first name is Michael, and his campaign has appeared to use the listed address in the past. Screenshots circulated across the internet as people reacted to the possible candidacy. Since refusing to try to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, Pence, 63, has feuded with Trump and his supporters. Pence has recently hired fundraising aides but plans to continue his book tour in January for his autobiography, "So Help Me God," an aide said.





Former Vice President Mike Pence signs copies of his new book after speaking to an audience on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Garden Sanctuary Church of God in Rock Hill, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)





