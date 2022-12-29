New judge assigned to FTX case

The fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been reassigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York after the original judge in the case recused herself over a potential conflict of interest.

Kaplan, who was assigned the case Monday, is taking over for U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who stepped down from the case last week because her husband is a partner at New York law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell. She said the firm previously advised FTX and is currently representing parties that may be adverse to the cryptocurrency exchange in its bankruptcy proceeding.

A native of Staten Island, N.Y., Kaplan was a partner at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison before he was appointed to the federal bench in 1994. He has handled numerous high-profile cases during his time on the bench, including multiple proceedings tied to the 1998 terrorist bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.

Kaplan is currently overseeing author E. Jean Carroll's battery and defamation suits against former President Donald Trump. He also presided over a lawsuit by a woman who said she was loaned out to Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein for sex. The prince settled the case in February, roughly a month after Kaplan denied his motion to dismiss the suit.

In the FTX case, Bankman-Fried had a bail hearing last week before a magistrate judge in New York and is set to make his first appearance Jan. 3 before Kaplan. He is facing fraud and other charges over the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Abrams had already heard guilty pleas in the case by two of Bankman-Fried's closest associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, who are now cooperating with prosecutors.