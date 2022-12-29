NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart Chile chief now CEO in Canada

Walmart Inc. has chosen the head of its Chilean operations to serve as president and chief executive of Walmart Canada.

Gonzalo Gebara will move into the new role on Jan. 30, pending work authorization, Walmart Canada said in a news release.

Gebara started working for Bentonville-based Walmart in 2000, taking positions in departments including finance, strategy, e-commerce, marketing and operations. He’s also worked in markets around the world, including in the U.S. and Argentina.

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive of Walmart International, said Gebara helped transform the business in Chile, strengthening its omnichannel capabilities and developing a suite of services for customers.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Walmart Canada is one of Walmart’s top international markets. One of Canada’s largest employers, it has more than 100,000 workers and more than 400 stores.

Gebara will take the reins during a time of growth at the company. Walmart Canada said in August 2020 that it would spend $3.5 billion over five years to upgrade its stores, e-commerce business and supply chain.

— Serenah McKay

Disneyland advises visitors to behave

Disneyland has followed the lead of Walt Disney World in issuing a new “courtesy” warning after a string of fights, brawls and screaming matches in recent months have damaged the family-friendly reputation of Disney’s theme parks in Anaheim and Florida.

The Disneyland website added a new courtesy section during the Christmas holiday season after a similar advisory was added to the Disney World website in mid-December.

The new courtesy sections on the Disneyland and Disney World “Know Before You Go” pages explicitly spell out the expected visitor behaviors that had been previously implied at the vacation playgrounds billed as happy and magical escapes from reality.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” reads the new Disneyland advisory. The rules page asks visitors to “show common courtesy” and refrain from “using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior.”

— The Orange County Register (TNS)

Index ends at 769.37 after shedding 15.50

‘The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 769.37, down 15.50.

“Equities slid for a second consecutive day with the energy and information technology sectors underperforming as hopes for a year-end rally faded spurred by tax loss harvesting by investors on light volume,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.