North Little Rock man charged in November death of man pulled from pond

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:22 p.m.
A tow truck helps pulls a car from a pond at The Waters at Chenal apartment complex, 13500 Chenal Parkway, in Little Rock late Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Sharanda Crews)

A North Little Rock man has been charged in a November homicide in which the victim had to be pulled from a pond in a Little Rock apartment complex, according to a Little Rock police tweet Thursday.

Justin Davis, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 10 shooting death of Roy King, 57, police said.

Davis was in the Pulaski County jail on other charges when Little Rock officials brought the murder count against him, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Authorities on the night of Nov. 10 pulled a vehicle containing King's body from a pond within an apartment complex at 12500 Chenal Parkway. A witness reported seeing the vehicle roll into the pond after shots were fired.

Davis was first arrested Dec. 20, the jail's online inmate records show, although the charges related to the felony warrants are not listed. He was held Thursday evening on no bond.

