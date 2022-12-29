Northside handles LR Hall in blowout

FORT SMITH — Though Fort Smith Northside has not played for nearly two weeks, fans watching the first round of the Coca-Cola Christmas Classic Wednesday evening would not have believe that.

The Grizzlies looked sharp on both ends of the floor in building a 30-point halftime lead en route to a 65-31 win over Little Rock Hall in Northside Arena.

Northside (7-5) will host North Little Rock in tonight’s 7:30 semifinal. The other semifinal has Springdale Har-Ber taking on Sylvan Hills at 5:50 p.m.

“This is the best Coke Classic we’ve had in a while with so many good teams.” Northside coach Eric Burnett said. “I look forward to playing North Little Rock. I like hard games … you learn a lot about your team, and it prepares you for conference.”

The Grizzlies were supposed to open 6A-West play Dec. 22 at Bentonville West, but the game was postponed due to a winter storm. So, Burnett gave his team the extra time off for an extended holiday break.

“Actually, we needed the time off to get the football players more practice time and it gave everyone some family time for the holidays,” Burnett said. “We practiced Monday and Tuesday this week.”

Northside was sharp on both sides of the ball in the first half in building a 42-12 halftime advantage. The defense forced 14 turnovers, including 6 steals, that gave the Grizzlies a 17-0 points-off-turnovers margin. That fueled the offense, which shot 58 percent (15-of-26 in the opening half.

“We came out with a lot of energy. We have to start hanging our hat on our defense. I was glad to see us finish because a lot of times we get a steal and then turn it back over.”

Derek Shepard scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc while Marco Smith added 10 points in the paint. Shepard finished the game 6-of-6 long-range shooting for a game-high 18 points.

“I’ve opened the gym for (Shepard) every weekend to get a lot of (extra) shooting in,” Burnett said. “I told him tonight that this was a reward for all of that hard work.”

Burnett played his starters the first three minutes of the second half, scoring the first 9 points, capped by a Shepard 3-pointer to build a commanding 51-12 lead. From that point, Northside emptied its bench the rest of the game.

Derrick Jones paced the Warriors with 7 points.

Hall (4-10) will play Del City (OK) Destiny Christian today at 2:30 p.m. in a consolation semifinal, followed at 4:10 p.m. by Bryant against Southside.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 59, DEL CITY (OK) DESTINY CHRISTIAN 56

The Charging Wildcats (11-2) rallied from an early 9-point deficit, got the lead in the fourth quarter, and then held off the Wildcats (10-2) to grab the victory. Tyler Frederick scored 16 to lead North Little Rock while Braylon Frazier added 12. Sentinel Moore and Jude Hill each scored a game-high 18 points to lead Destiny Christian while Labron Wilson added 11.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 45, BRYANT 41

Though the Hornets (13-3) rallied from a 25-14 halftime deficit to tie the game at 39, the Wildcats (8-2) made key defensive stops to hang on for the victory. Heyden Wood paced Har-Ber with 14 points while Kase Chambless added 10. Bryant’s R.J. Young led all scorers with 16 points.

SYLVAN HILLS 72, FS SOUTHSIDE 58

The Bears (8-5) opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run to blow open the game and cruise past the Mavericks (3-8). Southside had trimmed the lead to four early in the third quarter, but Sylvan Hills got the lead up to 52-44 after three quarters before pulling away in the final quarter. The Bears had three in double figures – Jonathan Van Buren led with 21, James Deloach poured in 20 and DaCarter Coleman added 16. Levi Steele scored a game-high 23 to lead Southside while Yazed Taforo added 22.

At a glance

COKE CLASSIC

at Fort Smith

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

GAME 1 North Little Rock 59, Del City (OK) Destiny Christian 56 GAME 2 Springdale Har-Ber 45, Bryant 41

GAME 3 Fort Smith Northside 65, Little Rock Hall 31

GAME 4 Sylvan Hills 72, Fort Smith Southside 58

TODAY’S GAMES

GAME 5 LR Hall vs. Del City Destiny Christian, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 6 Bryant vs. FS Southside, 4:10 p.m.

GAME 7 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:50 p.m.

GAME 8 North Little Rock vs. FS Northside, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GAME 9 Seventh-Place Game, 1 p.m. GAME 10 Consolation Final, 2:40 p.m. GAME 11 Third-Place Game, 4:20 p.m. GAME 12 Championship, 6 p.m.