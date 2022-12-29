FOOTBALL

LSU WR bound for NFL

LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL Draft. Boutte’s announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after Coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester. LSU confirmed that Boutte informed the Tigers he’s leaving the team to turn pro. A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he stood out in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Raiders bench QB Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won’t play because of what Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons. McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive. Practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the backup. The Raiders (6-9) have lost two of the past three games to all but fall out of the playoff race just a year after making the postseason. Carr has not completed more than 55% of his passes over the past four games, and has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdown passes.

BASEBALL

Murphy gets 6-year deal

The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. He agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Red Sox to sign Kluber

The Boston Red Sox said they wanted to sign a starting pitcher who is a leader in the clubhouse and someone they could trust on the mound in a playoff game. They got their man, albeit one who is in the final stretch of his career. Corey Kluber, the 37-year-old who won a pair of Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and ‘17, is in an agreement with the Red Sox on a one-year deal worth $10 million with a team option for 2024, according to ESPN. Kluber isn’t the front-line starter he used to be, as injuries derailed his career in his mid-30s, but he’s been serviceable for the Yankees and Rays over the last two seasons. In 2021, he made 16 starts for the Yanks with a 3.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings. This past season with the Rays, Kluber made 31 starts with a 4.34 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 164 innings.

BASKETBALL

Suns’ Booker out 4 weeks

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the last nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but played just four minutes before having to leave the game. He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game trip. Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points and has already topped 50 points twice this season.

Three ejected after scuffle

Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday’s game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench. Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench. starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams. Hayes got back up and appeared to strike Wagner in the back of the head.

HOCKEY

Leafs fined $100,000

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST. Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.

WINTER SPORTS

Shiffrin earns 79th win

Everyone in ski racing seems to be counting Mikaela Shiffrin’s World Cup wins. Except for Mikaela Shiffrin herself. The four-time overall champion won a gripping duel with Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami in a giant slalom Wednesday in Semmering, Austria, to earn career victory No. 79. Shiffrin also won Tuesday’s GS on the same course and is now three World Cup wins short of the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn. Beyond Vonn, only Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark (86) has more World Cup wins.