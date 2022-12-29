Old data stymies disability claimants

He had made it through four years of denials and appeals, and Robert Heard was finally before a Social Security judge who would decide whether he qualified for disability benefits. Two debilitating strokes had left the 47-year-old electrician with halting speech, an enlarged heart and violent tremors.

There was just one final step: A vocational expert hired by the Social Security Administration had to tell the judge if there was any work Heard could still do despite his condition. Heard was stunned as the expert canvassed his computer and announced his findings: He could find work as a nut sorter, a dowel inspector or an egg processor -- jobs that virtually no longer exist in the United States.

"Whatever it is that does those things, machines do it now," said Heard, who lives on food stamps and a small stipend from his parents in a subsidized apartment in Tullahoma, Tenn. "Honestly, if they could see my shaking, they would see I couldn't sort any nuts. I'd spill them all over the floor."

He was still hopeful the administrative law judge hearing his claim for $1,300 to $1,700 per month in benefits had understood his limitations.

But while the judge agreed that Heard had multiple, severe impairments, the judge denied him benefits, writing that Heard had "job opportunities" in the three listed occupations and agreeing with the expert's claim that 130,000 positions were still available sorting nuts, inspecting dowels and processing eggs.

Every year, thousands of claimants like Heard find themselves blocked at this crucial last step in the arduous process of applying for disability benefits, thanks to labor market data that was last updated 45 years ago.

The jobs are spelled out in an exhaustive publication known as the Dictionary of Occupational Titles. The vast majority of the 12,700 entries were last updated in 1977. The Department of Labor, which originally compiled the index, abandoned it 31 years ago in a sign of the economy's shift from blue-collar manufacturing to information and services.

The Social Security Administration, though, still relies on it at the final stage when a claim is reviewed. The federal government, using strict vocational rules, assesses someone's capacity to work and if jobs exist "in significant numbers" that they could still do. The dictionary remains the backbone of a $200 billion disability system that provides benefits to 15 million people.

The book lists 137 unskilled, sedentary jobs -- jobs that most closely match the skills and limitations of those who apply for disability benefits. But in reality, most of these occupations were moved abroad, outsourced, and shifted to skilled work decades ago. Many have disappeared altogether.

Since the 1990s, Social Security officials have deliberated over how to revise the list of occupations to reflect jobs that actually exist in the modern economy, according to audits and interviews. For the past 14 years, the agency has promised courts, claimants, government watchdogs and Congress that a new, state-of-the art system representing the characteristics of modern work would soon be available to improve the quality of its 2 million disability decisions per year.

But after spending at least $250 million since 2012 to build a directory of 21st century jobs, an internal fact sheet shows, Social Security is not using it, leaving antiquated vocational rules in place to determine whether disabled claimants win or lose. Social Security has estimated that the project's initial cost will reach about $300 million, audits show.

"It's a great injustice to these people," said Kevin Liebkemann, a New Jersey attorney who trains disability attorneys and has written extensively on Social Security's use of vocational data. "We're relying on job information from the 1970s to say thumbs-up or thumbs-down to people who desperately need benefits. It's horrifying."

In 2022, it's not easy to find a nut sorter (code 521.687-086) in the national economy who "observes nut meats" on a conveyor belt and picks out broken, shriveled, or wormy nuts. How many workers in America inspect dowel pins (code 669.687-014), searching for flaws from square ends to splits, then discard them by hand?

And even if Heard were qualified to remove virus-bearing fluid from fertile chicken eggs for use in vaccines by sawing off the end of an egg and removing its fetal membrane, that work is largely automated today.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the Labor Department, has built a new, interactive system for Social Security using a national sample of 60,000 employers and 440 occupations covering 95% of the economy. But Social Security still has not instructed agency staff to use the new system.

"They regularly tell us they plan on using the data," Hilery Simpson, the labor bureau's associate commissioner for compensation and working conditions, said of Social Security officials. The data collection and estimation "have gone through extensive testing and use the best-in-class statistical methods," he said. The survey is available to the public on the labor bureau's website.

Social Security has not explained why it has yet to implement the labor bureau survey. Acting Social Security commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi declined to be interviewed.

In a statement, she said: "To date, the best available source for occupational information has been the Dictionary of Occupational Titles. We have enlisted vocational experts to provide more detailed and current information about the jobs available in the national economy, while we continue to work on creating our own occupational data source informed by [the Bureau of Labor Statistics] that best reflects the current job market."

A spokeswoman for the agency declined to answer questions about a timeline for putting the modern data into use. Congress, meanwhile, continues to approve more than $30 million per year for the survey of modern jobs without asking hard questions about why the data sits unused, congressional aides and former Social Security officials said.