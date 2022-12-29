OPINION | James Hales: Once railroad arrived, success — and cars — close behind for Rogers

As the year comes to a close, I thought it would be interesting to take a glimpse of life in Rogers during its infancy. Here are some of those memories:

The first Frisco passenger train rolled into the area on May 10, 1881, and that date is celebrated as the birth of Rogers. Locals from miles around had never seen a train and flocked to Rogers to see the arrival of the smoke-spouting monster. The railroad brought much business and in 1883, two years after the town was founded, a fancy new depot was built where the Railyard Park is today. In 1895, a large two-story Harvey House dining hall was completed just south of the depot.

Homes and businesses sprang up like magic along the railroad tracks, and in 1884, a new school, Rogers Academy, was built. It was a three-story brick structure that was considered the finest school building in Arkansas outside of state institutions. Rogers Academy soon expanded and in 1892 built Elizabeth Hall, a modern girls' dormitory, and just three years later (1895), a bathtub was installed in the facility. Rogers Academy trained many of the early educators who later taught in Rogers public schools.

During the first decade of Rogers as a town, the buildings were made of wood and highly subject to fires. In 1895, C.R. Crowe, a master brick and stone mason, and his stepson, 16-year-old John Myler, arrived from San Antonio, Texas. Crowe saw the tremendous potential of the young town and convinced leaders that masonry buildings were best in the long run. Crowe and Myler began building almost all of the masonry buildings downtown. Crowe left Rogers in 1899, but John Myler stayed and built almost every masonry building in Rogers for the next 50 years. In 1947, Newt Hailey hired Myler to build his innovative new Ford dealership at 313 S. Second St. This building has been restored to its 1947 appearance and houses the new exhibit section of the Rogers Historical Museum.

In 1895, the King Brothers built an electric light plant,and the Rogers Democrat reported that our electric lights are in full force.

In 1897, an event happened that altered the history of Rogers forever. Montgomery Ward, the largest mail order business in the world, brought two automobiles into town on the train and demonstrated them to a large crowd of curious and astonished citizens.

By 1898, Rogers was considered to be one of the best built and handsomest little cities in Northwest Arkansas. Rogers had two good banks, two newspapers, two planing mills, an ice factory, bottling works, cold storage plant, two barrel factories, a large apple evaporator, a steam laundry, canning factory, two brick yards (brick kilns), two hotels, a city hall, seven church buildings and a population of about 2,000. Also, in December, the city council voted to shut off most of the electric street lights because the city could not afford to pay the $45 per month electric bill. The yearly income for the city was $1,200 and for the past three years had run up an $800 deficit. The council partly compensated for the deficit by cutting the city marshal's pay by $15 per month.

The year 1899 brought a controversial new city ordinance to Rogers. It was declared illegal for hogs, horses, mules, bulls over one year old and goats to run loose within the city limits. Cows were still permitted to roam free. Rogers had two licensed liquor stores, and the census counted 2,158 people, which made it the largest city in Benton County.

In 1900, W.H. "Coin" Harvey arrived in town with great fanfare and bought 320 acres at Silver Springs (Monte Ne) to create a resort.

In 1903, the fairgrounds were completed in southeast Rogers and hosted the State Fair with the main attraction being horse racing. Rogers merchants hosted "Sale Day" the first Monday of each month, and folks from far and wide jammed the streets. Merchants offered special prices, and farmers brought their stock and goods to town to sell at this huge event. W.H. McMullen received his automobile in September and was the first person in town to own one of the machines. The Rogers Democrat reported that a new $12,000 steel bridge was to be built across the White River at Prairie Creek. When the bridge was completed in 1904, the horses were afraid of it, and it took some persuasion to get them to cross the 500-foot span.

Major changes came to Rogers in the year 1904. Cement sidewalks were completed downtown. The old wood sidewalks were hauled to city hall and cut up for firewood. There were still many complaints about the free-roaming cows leaving their deposits on the new sidewalks. Finally a city ordinance passed in November prohibiting free-roaming cows. The ordinance declared that all cows found roaming would be impounded. In other news, the only law officer in town was the town constable, who was paid by voluntary donations from the merchants. In one month, only $28 was raised, and the constable quit in disgust. He took a better paying job as a carpenter. The most important lasting impact on the city of Rogers was the arrival of the noted architect A.O. Clarke from St. Louis. W.H "Coin" Harvey brought Clarke to Rogers to design his fabulous resort at Monte Ne. Clarke liked the area so well that he moved here and went on to design many of the major buildings in Rogers and Northwest Arkansas from his office on the second floor of the Stroud Building.

The Women's Study Group organized the first Rogers Public Library in April 1904 on the second floor of J.W. Walker's Grocery, 228 S. First St. (recently it was Ruth Davis' Favorite Tuxedos & Alterations). A small fee was charged to pay expenses and buy new books.

In 1905, a new electric dynamo was installed at Diamond Springs (Lake Atalanta), and when it was started, the power was too much and burned out all of the lights in Rogers. The Rogers Light and Water Company incorporated, and for the first time, electric meters were installed in houses and businesses.

By 1908, most of the buildings along First and Walnut streets were completed, and almost all are still in use today. That newfangled contraption the automobile was arriving in town and not only changed Rogers forever, but the entire nation. In the early 1900s, the McNeil Brothers had a family pharmacy at 106 W. Walnut St. However, pharmacist Tom McNeil became infatuated with the new invention, the automobile, and started selling the machines from behind his prescription counter. The following is an account by Miss Vera Key, a lady prominent in the history of Rogers, about Tom McNeil, and how he started the first auto dealership in Rogers in 1909.

"Brother Tom broke away from the family tradition and went out on a limb for himself and started selling the new contraption and wonder, the automobile. He first took over the livery stable located near Poplar Street (222-224 S. First St., now the location of the big modern building adjacent to the Iron Horse Coffee Shop) and made everyone fearful of passing the place lest someone might come tearing out in one of the newfangled monsters. Among the first cars sold by Mr. McNeil was to his father-in-law, Dr. Rufus Rice, and how the doctor did scare the horses and stir up the dust, incurring the wrath of the town, especially the housewives, for this was truly one dusty town prior to paving." (Miss Vera Key, Benton County Pioneer, 1955)

Tom McNeil and the newfangled machine both prospered, and in 1930 he hired the prominent local architect, A.O. Clarke, to design a new building at 119 S. Second St. for his Chevrolet dealership. This building is today the law office of Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson.

By 1914, Rogers had 13 passenger trains per day, and a new modern depot was built at First and Cherry streets. It served until the last passenger train came through Rogers in 1967. This depot was demolished in 1977.

It is hard to imagine but Rogers struggled with the dirt/mud streets for 43 years. During the rainy season, the streets were a muddy nightmare; during the dry season, the dust choked everyone within sight. It is fascinating that during this time of dirt streets almost all of the impressive buildings downtown were erected.

When autos arrived in Rogers, the road problem was exacerbated, for the autos flying down the streets at 15 mph would throw up a fog of dust much worse than the horses. Many times the autos would drop off in one of the deep potholes and have to be pulled out by horses. Local merchants argued over who would pay for the streets until finally they were bricked in 1924.

These are just a few snapshots of life in early Rogers. What would these pioneers think if they could see the great city today that they started 141 years ago?

James F. Hales is an author and local historian. Email him at jfhales@aol.com.