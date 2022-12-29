Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 29, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Arising from his couch of sweet-scented flowers early today, Daniel Cupid, with deft and tender touch, swung aside the curtain of 30 years and exposed to the light of a brilliant December sun, romance in all its glory. A few minutes later John Hopkins of Hendrick, Okla., and Miss Kitty White of Mena, Ark., were married. The license was issued by County Clerk Luther Hopkins, brother of the bridegroom. Mr. and Mrs. Hopkins had not met during the 30 years since they separated, following a lover's quarrel. Miss White had remained unwed throughout the long years. Mr. Hopkins married years ago and moved to Oklahoma. ... He returned to the love of his youth and the ceremony today is the sequel to his return to the scenes of his boyhood courtship near Mena. ... Tears of joy at the realization of dreams come true filled the eyes of the bride, who had waited and loved.

50 years ago

Dec. 29, 1972

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Science Foundation has approved almost $60,000 in grants to 10 Arkansas colleges and universities. The money is to be used in support of science programs. The largest grant, for $28,909, was to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

25 years ago

Dec. 29, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Twenty months after a public hearing where their first plan for the heavily used road drew major opposition, state highway officials have issued a new proposal to widen Arkansas 265 in eastern Fayetteville. Roger Almond, deputy director of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, notified Fayetteville officials this week that the agency had modified its original plan, which would have widened the two-lane state highway south of Arkansas 45 to five lanes, including a center turn lane. ... In spring 1996, Highway Department officials began re-evaluating their plan after opposition arose from residents and others who worried about the effect the highway would have on the residential areas that dominate most of the road's southern stretch in the city. Many people said they favored a four-lane boulevard with a landscaped median. The new proposal does not call for a divided highway.

10 years ago

Dec. 29, 2012

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Helena-West Helena police will no longer set bail and fine amounts or collect bonds, the city's mayor and police chief said Friday. A 2011 audit of the city found that the Police Department was setting bail and collecting bonds from defendants, contrary to Arkansas law and the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure, which state that only a court or judge shall fix the amount of bail. Attorney General Dustin McDaniel released a nonbinding opinion Aug. 10 with a straightforward answer: No, police can't set bail. ... The audit found problems in the mayor's office, as well as in the offices of City Clerk Sandy Ramsey, Treasurer Patrick Roberson and former District Court Clerk Linda Danley. ... The department agreed to stop setting bail amounts after McDaniel said in a nonbinding opinion that the amounts should be determined by a judge, not police.