Ozark girls too much for Westside

OZARK — The Ozark Lady Hillbillies began both halves of their opener in the 37th Bank OZK Classic on Wednesday with scoring surges.

It was plenty enough to carry them to a 49-18 win over Johnson County Westside at the Hillbilly Athletic Center.

Senior Briley Burns provided the first one, scoring Ozark’s first 13 points while another senior, Anna Woolsey, swished a pair of three-pointers and added a free throw in the third-quarter spree.

Burns drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring, added a bucket inside, converted a steal into a conventional three-point play with a bucket and free throw, hit two free throws and ended the personal 13-point run with another trey.

“She’s capable of that,” Ozark coach Brett Nagel said. “Then she gets to where she tries to get her teammates involved. She knows that we’ve got to have everybody on board.”

Ozark (5-9) increased its 29-8 halftime lead to 40-10 with an 11-point run in the first four minutes of the third quarter. Woolsey led that charge with a pair of treys and a free throw.

“Anna stepped up big,” Nagel said. “She was getting a little bit out of position on defense and it was effecting her offensively. Then she hit some big threes, and she’s capable of doing that.”

Ozark led 18-5 after a quarter but suffered a rash of turnovers early in the second quarter before ending the quarter with a 9-0 run.

“It was pretty sloppy,” Na-gel said. “We didn’t execute well and didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. That’s to be expected after being off for a week, I guess. We got through a lot of things tonight.”

Nagel took the starters out late in the first quarter and emptied the bench early in the second half as well.

“We planned on playing as many kids as we could,” Nagel said. “We wanted to get a lot of kids involved early. That might have broke our momentum a little bit.”

Ozark limited Westside to just two free throws by Grace Pelfrey in the first five minutes of the third quarter and pulled away.

“We were a little more cohesive in the third quarter,” Nagel said. “For the most part, in the first five or six minutes of the third quarter we did a pretty good job. We limited the turnovers and played pretty well. We did some good things execution-wise. We did miss some shots that we were creating, but that’s going to happen.”

Burns finished with 15 points and also had four steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block. Woolsey added 11 points, while Morgan Nietert and Ella Ree each scored seven. Lauren Bailee added a pair of three-pointers, ending the first quarter with one and hitting another with 54 seconds left in the third quarter that started the continuously running clock with a 43-13 lead.

Logan Sanders had five points for Westside (0-9).