PREP BASKETBALL: Freshman Ward’s big game powers Mansfield girls past Two Rivers

MANSFIELD -- Freshman forward Kaylee Ward has been to many Bill Frye Invitational games over the years.

It was finally her time to play in one, and she didn't disappoint at Tiger Gym. Ward tied for a game-high 12 points to go with nine rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal to guide Mansfield to a 52-22 opening-round victory against Two Rivers.

"I was so nervous that I threw up before the game," Ward said. "I came close to doing that when we were in the state volleyball tournament, but I never did. It really surprised me how nervous I was. We are hosting this, so we want to do our best to win it."

The nerves didn't show on the court for Ward, who is 6-4 and has offers to play at Arkansas, among others, already. She provided stability to the offense scoring easy baskets to help Mansfield shoot 52% in the first half. Mansfield (12-2) jumped out to a 14-5 lead, but Two Rivers was able to cut that advantage to just 14-13 early in the second quarter.

It was all Mansfield after that. The Lady Tigers scored the final 15 points of the second quarter to build a 29-13 half-time lead and didn't look back after that. It was both inside and outside scoring that helped Mansfield find its groove. Kaylee Ward and Kynslee Ward all had scores in the paint, while Natalie Allison, Kynslee Ward and Alyson Edwards made three-point baskets during the scoring stretch.

"The main thing for us was seeing a couple shots go down," Mansfield coach Ethan Bowman said. "Anytime you have the inside scoring that we have, we have to be able to hit outside shots. That really helped us."

The second-quarter run was aided by five different players scoring points for Mansfield. Being balanced has been key all season for the Lady Tigers and it was again Wednesday. Mansfield had Edwards score 12 points, Allison finish with 10 and Kynslee Ward adding eight.

"Some of our best games this year we've had four to five players in double digits," Bowman said. "That's who we are and that's what we are about with team basketball offensively and defensively. They are playing really well right now and it goes beyond the court. They are always hanging out off the court."

Two Rivers (6-5) was guided by a team-high nine points, all from behind the arc, by Airastyn Novinger.

Winning big has been a trend for Mansfield this year. Entering the game, the Lady Tigers had an average margin of victory of 19 points with three wins by more than 40 points.

Mansfield used a 12-0 scoring stretch in the third quarter to push its edge out to 41-15 and keep the game well out of reach to advance to the semifinals.

The last time Mansfield won the Bill Frye Invitational that it hosts yearly was in 2014. The Lady Tigers are hoping to change that this year after talking about it with Frye at a team dinner over the holiday break.

Frye was a teacher and coach at the school for 33 years and finished with 400 wins as the girl's coach. He also coached the Lady Tigers to its lone championship season in 1986.

"With this being the Bill Frye Invitational and for all he has done for Lady Tiger basketball, it means even more," Bowman said. "It is so nice to have him up in the stands and put on a show for him."

The team dinner with the legendary coach Frye was special for Bowman, who is in his second season coaching the Lady Tigers. It was only natural they discussed the state championship year.

"We talked a lot about his journey with that team," Bowman said. "It was really neat hearing all the stories he has from that season. I could tell there are a lot of similarities between that year and this year. That's the end goal for us, but we are focused on just winning the next game."

BILL FRYE INVITATIONAL

Wednesday’s games

Boys

Elkins 61, Paris 40

Vian (Okla.) 49, Mulberry 29

Waldron 81, Hackett 32

Mansfield 50, Two Rivers 23

Girls

Paris 61, Elkins 44

Mulberry 36, Vian (Okla.) 33

Hackett 52, Waldron 36

Mansfield 52 Two Rivers 22

Today’s games

Boys

Hackett vs. Paris, 11:20 a.m.

Two Rivers vs. Mulberry, 2 p.m.

Waldron vs. Elkins, 4:40 p.m.

Mansfield vs. Vian (Okla.), 7:20 p.m.

Girls

Waldron vs. Elkins 10 a.m.

Two Rivers vs. Vian (Okla.), 12:40 p.m.

Hackett vs. Paris, 3:20 p.m.

Mansfield vs. Mulberry, 6 p.m.



