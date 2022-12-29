Pump, water line issues leave West Helena without potable water

Despite aid from the Arkansas National Guard, Helena-West Helena residents were still without clean water Wednesday night, three days after an aging well pump servicing those customers began to give out from high demand caused by last week's subfreezing temperatures, the Helena-West Helena mayor said.

A faulty water line was preventing a water tanker crewed by guardsmen from providing potable water to residents, Mayor Kevin Smith said Wednesday evening. City employees and the guardsmen were scrambling to fix the problem, he said.

A temporary pump had been installed in the well servicing the West Helena part of the city around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Smith said, but it was only a stop-gap fix. He expected the boil order put in place Monday morning to continue for at least a week until the water supply could be replenished and mandatory safety tests completed.

"I kinda feel like we've been hit with the unlucky stick," Smith said.

Some residents were totally out of water Wednesday night, he said.

The shortage was caused by a breakdown in a well that Smith had asked the City Council to repair as recently as two or three weeks ago, he said. The well servicing Helena residents, which the city paid to improve after a February 2021 winter storm, was still functioning, Smith said, and no boil order was in effect there.

Smith declared a public emergency Tuesday night, calling on the state for aid.

The National Guard dispatched two soldiers Wednesday with a 2,000-gallon tanker to make a first delivery around noon, said Lt. Col. Will Phillips, the guard's state public affairs officer. Any additional water deliveries would be made on an as-needed basis, he said.

Despite the difficulties, Smith said he was grateful for the National Guard's help. He recalled having to go door-to-door with pallets of fresh water during past shortages, and thinks the tanker, once working, will provide a better solution for residents.

The West Helena pump had clogging filters that needed to be replaced, Smith said, and the additional strain of residents letting their taps drip to prevent frozen pipes during the winter storm placed further strain on the system, resulting in a total blockage and a loss of pressure in the system.

"It's amazing just how much people dripping their faucets overnight puts strain on any water system," Smith said.

The City Council members, Smith said, had started to discuss repairing the well pump, but had not made a decision on the fix. Even the improvements to the Helena pump following last year's storm were part of an emergency action Smith took because the council couldn't agree on the cost of repairs, he said.

Smith wasn't sure how long the temporary pump, which he said the city had to rent, would work.

"It's gonna be twice as expensive and twice the pain than if we had just done it right the first time," Smith said.