Little Rock law firm offering New Year's Eve revelers Uber vouchers for ride home

In an attempt to prevent partiers from drinking and driving, law firm Rainwater Holt & Sexton is providing $50 Uber vouchers for those needing a ride home from Little Rock.

Those wishing to use the voucher must be being picked up in Little Rock between 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Richard Atkinson, a spokesperson for Rainwater Holt & Sexton, said Thursday that the Uber ride must be for a person’s home.

“We won’t take you bar to bar, but we can help get you home,” Atkinson said.

The vouchers are only in Little Rock for now, Atkinson said, because it is where there is the most demand for it.

“Eventually this might be something we do elsewhere but right now it is about serving where we have the most need,” he said.

According to Atkinson, Mike Rainwater said the goal of this project is prevent drunk-driving injuries.

“Rainwater said the worst part of our jobs is seeing the results and effects of drunk driving,” Atkinson said.

The spokesman said they’ve done vouchers before with taxis but this is their second year working with Uber.

Those interested in signing up for a voucher can do so at https://www.callrainwater.com/2022-nye-uber/.

“If you claim it and don’t use it, you’re not out anything,” Atkinson said.

Voucher links will be sent to the email entered at their website.

“If we stop even one drunk driving accident, it is well worth it. We want to make sure people drinking are safe on New Year’s Eve and other people are as well,” Atkinson said.