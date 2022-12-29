ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Rep, Murry’s close musical runs with special parties

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

NEW YEAR'S EVE: Rep extravaganza

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, rings in the new year Saturday with a New Year's Eve Extravaganza, featuring a special finale performance of the musical "Guys and Dolls," a premium raffle for "unique items and Rep experiences, surprise performances" and an after-party.

If they have not already sold out, "Full House" ticket packages, $250, include an exclusive pre-show reception; VIP access to the private, open bar throughout the evening; premium seating for the musical; and a "VIP experience" at the after-party. "Snake Eyes" ticket packages, $150, include show tickets and after-party entrance and drink tickets. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

Murry's at midnight

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, rings in the new year from "Under the Sea" with a finale performance of the musical "The Little Mermaid," preceded by its usual dinner buffet and followed by dancing, until midnight, marked by party favors, a champagne toast and the opening of a breakfast buffet. Tickets, if any remain, are $65. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

HIKES: First Day Hikes

Arkansas State Parks are offering First Day Hikes, self-guided or ranger-led, on Sunday to "encourage everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories," according to a news release. A few park locations are closed on the New Year's Day holiday but will reopen Monday. Find a full list at ArkansasStateParks.com/FirstDayHikes.

AUDITIONS: Pine Bluff tryouts

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will hold auditions for performers age 8 and up for "Charlotte's Web" (adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette from the book by E.B. White), 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9-10 in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. No theater experience is required. Production dates are April 20-23.

And auditions for "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling will take place 1-4 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Auditions are open to actors 18 and older; no theater experience is required. Production dates are March 10-12 and 17-19.

Register for both shows at asc701.org/auditions; for more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.