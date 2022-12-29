Sanders taps Walther to remain as Finance and Administration secretary

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday announced her plan to reappoint Larry Walther as Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Sanders said in a news release that she chose to reappoint Walther because of his innovation while in the office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015 appointed Walther the state's chief fiscal officer and director of the Department of Finance Administration. Walther led an effort to move as many revenue office-related services as possible online and helped Arkansas become one of the first states in the nation to make online vehicle registration available to residents.

"As secretary, Larry has been an innovator at making government more efficient and available to our citizens, items that I applaud," Huckabee said in a news release. "He is going to be a critical partner in my efforts to make our state government lean and efficient and responsibly phase out the state income tax."

Walther, 76, said he was humbled by Huckabee's confidence in him and looks forward to building on the reforms he has put in place over the past eight years.

"I've known Governor-elect Sanders a long time, and I know the promises she made during the campaign will be kept and implemented," Walther said in a news release. "Her vision to make our state one of the best to live, work, and raise a family is exciting, and I'm ready to get to work to see it achieved."

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said Walther's reappointment is a good thing for Arkansas and Sanders' administration.

"That is a difficult position, especially for someone to learn quickly," he said. "Having some continuity there will be good, and it bodes well for her administration."

Dismang said Walther works well with legislators and has a good grasp of what is happening within the agency.

"He did a good job during this administration, and will do a good job for her also," he said.

Finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said Walther has focused on innovation to improve state services while efficiently managing the state's resources.

"His leadership and collaboration with multiple stakeholders over the past eight years has resulted in significant tax cuts, a strong state budget strategic reserve, and improved customer service for Arkansans," Hardin said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hardin said Walther helped craft and implement the largest income tax reductions in the state's history.

"This included reductions for lower, middle and upper income taxpayers," he said. "With the latest reductions signed into law, in 2022 taxpayers will keep an additional $750 million in their pockets as a result of these tax cuts."

The state has produced the two largest revenue surpluses in its history during Walther's tenure, Hardin said. That includes a $945.7 million surplus in Fiscal Year 2021 and a $1.6 billion surplus in Fiscal Year 2022.

"As a result, Arkansas has the largest amount of reserve funds in state history, totaling more than $2 billion," Hardin said.

Arkansas' general revenue collections in November slipped by $6.1 million, or 1%, compared with a year ago, to $581.2 million, but still beat the state's latest forecast by $16.5 million, or 2.9%.

Hardin described Walther is a people leader who builds organizational culture and gets things done.

"He has chartered and personally participates in enhanced on-boarding, college internship and training programs throughout DFA," Hardin said, citing the Department of Finance University program that helps develop employee's skills so they are better prepared for promotions with increased responsibility.

Walther began his career as an engineer at SBC Communications, now AT&T, and rose to vice president of corporate services while also serving as chairman of the SBC Foundation.

His career in public service began in 2003 when Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders' father, appointed him director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Walther also has received two presidential nominations. The first came in 2008 when he was nominated by President George W. Bush to be director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and the second in 2011 by President Barack Obama when he was nominated to serve on the board of directors for the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

"Larry Walther has devotedly offered his talents and expertise to his state and country for almost two decades, and I am fortunate that he has agreed to remain as secretary of our state's Department of Finance and Administration," Sanders said.

Sanders has announced multiple secretary positions since being elected governor. They include:

• The reappointment of Arkansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward, who has served in the post since March 2015.

• Arkansas State Police Captain Mike Hagar as secretary of the state Department of Public Safety and as director of the Arkansas State Police.

• Mike Mills as secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

• The reappointment of Department of Public Safety Secretary A.J. Gary, who has agreed to continue as the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. Gary currently serves in both roles.

Sanders, a former White House press secretary for President Trump, will be sworn in as governor Jan. 10, succeeding Hutchinson. The term-limited Hutchinson has served as governor since 2015.