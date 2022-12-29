Sears, Miller lift Tide to SEC win

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mark Sears scored 20 points and No. 8 Alabama pulled away in the second half to beat No. 21 Mississippi State 78-67 on Wednesday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Freshman Brandon Miller added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (11-2).

"I'm proud of the team. Road wins are not easy to get in this league," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We went on the road against a Top 25 team and were able to come out with a pretty convincing win. I think it speaks to what our guys were able to do, especially on the defensive end."

D.J. Jeffries had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Keshawn Murphy also scored 11 for Mississippi State (11-2), which shot a horrific 18 of 36 (50%) from the free-throw line.

The Crimson Tide held the Bulldogs to 11 field goals inside three-point range, and all-SEC big man Tolu Smith had a rough night, going 3 for 15 from the free-throw line and 1 for 7 from the floor. He finished with five points.

"I can talk about this because I know what kind of man he is, but the elephant in the room -- Tolu Smith missed 12 of our 18 (free throws)," Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans said. "He's been shooting them so well. He struggled out of the gate but if you look game-by-game, he was much better the last few games than he was the first four or five games. I'm not sure what happened tonight."

Mississippi State missed 11 free throws in the first half alone, with Smith going 2 for 10, but the Bulldogs trailed just 34-30 at halftime.

Alabama steadily put the game out of reach in the second half, leading by as many as 17 points.

"We had 19 turnovers which was obviously not very good, but I thought we were able to overcome them," Oats said. "They really hang their hat on how hard they play and how they rebound. For us to outrebound them, I thought our defense was better than theirs."

Noah Clowney had 12 points for the Crimson Tide and Nick Pringle finished with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

"We've got to play better. The first thing that I told the team is that they played better than us. They deserved to win," Jans said. "We're going to watch the video, try to learn and grow, show them what we did well and didn't do well. We've got to move on. We are who we are and it's probably not going to change a whole lot."

NO. 2 UCONN 74,

VILLANOVA 66

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to help No. 2 UConn edge Villanova.

Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0).

Hawkins had his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (7-6, 1-1) with 23 points. Eric Dixon had 18 and Brandon Slater finished with 10.

A 16-3 run early in the second half helped the Huskies create some separation, taking a 49-39 lead with 12:13 left.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 89,

TULSA 50

TULSA -- J'Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Cougars (13-1) missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa took an early 8-5 lead, but were deadly thereafter and finished the game shooting 59% (36 of 61).

Mark left the game with 17:51 remaining because of an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa (4-8) with 13 points.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 63,

MISSISSIPPI 59

OXFORD, Miss. -- Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points and combined with Zakai Zeigler to convert six free throws in the final 1:09, helping Tennessee to the win in the SEC opener for both teams.

Vescovi converted two free throws to make it 63-57 with 19 seconds remaining. Zeigler added 13 points as Tennessee (11-2) rallied from an early 10-point hole and a 34-28 halftime deficit.

Ole Miss (8-5) was led by Jaemyn Brakefield with 18 points, including four three-pointers in the second half. Matthew Murrell, averaging 15.6 points per game, was held to five points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Jonas Aidoo had a game-high 13 rebounds as the Vols outrebounded Ole Miss 38-28.

NO. 10 GONZAGA 120,

EASTERN OREGON 42

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, and Gonzaga raced past NAIA member Eastern Oregon for a program record for the largest margin of victory.

It was Gonzaga's first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. Gonzaga's previous best was a 61-point victory against Denver in the 2018-19 season, and the Bulldogs also beat Eastern Oregon by 60 points in 2001.

Gonzaga (11-3) also extended the nation's longest home winning streak to 73 games.

NO. 12 BAYLOR 85,

NICHOLLS STATE 56

WACO, Texas -- Keyonte George scored 21 points, and Baylor pulled away for the win.

George and Adam Flagler both made four three-pointers for the Bears (10-2), who never trailed in their final game before opening Big 12 play.

Flagler had 20 points and Langston Love finished with 17 on 5-of-6 shooting. Freshman Josh Ojianwuna added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Latrell Jones scored 18 points for Nicholls (6-7). Caleb Huffman had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 66,

ALBANY 46

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Armaan Franklin scored 20 points, Jayden Gardner had 16 and Virginia ended a two-game skid.

Coming off losses at home to Houston and on the road to Miami that sent it tumbling from the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25, Virginia (9-2) went on a 30-4 run spanning the halves to pull away in its final nonconference game.

The Cavaliers played without starting guard Reece Beekman, who is battling a right hamstring injury.

Da'Kquan Davis led the Great Danes (5-10) with 11 points.

MISSOURI 89,

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, and Missouri earned the win in the SEC opener for both teams.

D'Moi Hodge added 15 points for the Tigers (12-1), who roared past then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 last week and are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season. DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II had 12 points apiece.

Missouri led by 12 at halftime and stretched it to more than 20 down the stretch, handing Kentucky Coach John Calipari just his third loss in 14 SEC openers. The Wildcats had been 306-58 against unranked teams under him.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky (8-4) with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Cason Wallace added 19 points.

NO. 20 AUBURN 61,

FLORIDA 58

AUBURN, Ala. -- Chris Moore got a steal in the final seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap Auburn's victory in the SEC opener for both teams.

Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint. He passed to Green to set up the uncontested final basket for the Tigers (11-2).

Johni Broome's layup gave Auburn a 59-58 lead with 1:16 left and Myreon Jones' missed three-point attempt went out of bounds for the Gators (7-6).

Kowacie Reeves led Florida with 15 points. Castleton finished 1-of-6 shooting for six points, 10 below his season average.

NO. 22 NEW MEXICO 88,

COLORADO STATE 69

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to a victory over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Morris Udeze added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lobos (13-0), who remained one of three unbeaten teams in the country.

John Tonje and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams (8-6).

NO. 22 XAVIER 84,

ST. JOHN'S 79

NEW YORK -- Jack Nunge had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Xavier won its seventh consecutive game by holding off St. John's.

The Musketeers (11-3, 3-0) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback attempt to set up a showdown at home against No. 2 UConn on Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points and six assists, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine rebounds.

David Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (11-3, 1-2), who lost for the first time in nine games this season at Carnesecca Arena on campus.