Second use-of-force lawsuit against Crawford County Sheriff’s Office put on ice with ongoing criminal case

FORT SMITH -- A federal civil-rights case over the use of force by the Crawford County sheriff's office has been put on hold pending the outcome of a related criminal case against the person who filed the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes granted a joint motion to stay the lawsuit filed by Sarah Trammell, 44, of Uniontown, according to court records. The order puts the lawsuit on hold for 90 days or until the criminal case against Trammell in Crawford County Circuit Court is resolved.

"The parties must immediately move to lift the stay once the related criminal case is resolved," the order states. "The parties are ordered to notify the court on March 21, 2023 of the related criminal case's status if it has not yet been resolved by then."

Trammell filed her federal lawsuit Oct. 14 against the sheriff's office, Sheriff Jimmy Damante, former Deputy Zack King and Crawford County, court records state. The case was initially set for trial on Oct. 23 of next year in Fort Smith.

The lawsuit accuses defendants of violating Trammell's rights under the Fourth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and, by extension, federal law during her arrest June 19. Trammell alleges negligence, battery and assault against her.

A response by the defendants denies these accusations and requests the suit be dismissed.

THE ARREST

According to the lawsuit, King went to an area near Zion Road and Bushong Lane in Van Buren on June 19 in response to a call reporting Trammell was going into a van that wasn't hers. King approached Trammell as she was walking in the area and asked for her name. Trammell refused to give King her last name until he explained why he was approaching her and whether she was under arrest.

The lawsuit says King aggressively tried to put Trammell's arms behind her back to handcuff her without provocation or giving a reason for the arrest. A physical altercation then ensued in which King used "violent, excessive force" against Trammell. This included repeatedly pushing, punching and using a stun gun on Trammell's face, head and stomach after detaining her, the suit alleges.

Trammell was later treated at a hospital for injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Trammell pleaded not guilty June 30 in Crawford County Circuit Court to felony charges of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer and breaking or entering in connection with her arrest, on top of misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest, according to court records. A jury trial is set for Feb. 23.

EARLIER LAWSUIT

Trammell's legal team in the federal case, David Powell and Adam Rose, filed a similar federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C., on Aug. 29 after King; Levi White, another then-deputy of the Crawford County sheriff's office; and officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department were recorded on video using force while arresting Worcester. The arrest took place Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store off Interstate 40 in Mulberry.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed officers repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester. One of the officers, whom Worcester's lawsuit identified as White, also appeared to be slamming Worcester's head to the pavement. After his arrest, Worcester was released from jail Aug. 22 on $15,000 bail.

White and King were fired effective Sept. 29 with a recommendation for decertification due to "excessive use of force," according to records provided by the Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. They had been suspended with pay following Worcester's arrest.

Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said Dec. 20 that Riddle was still on administrative leave at that point.

Attorney Emily White has said she was appointed special prosecuting attorney for the Arkansas State Police's independent investigation into the use of force in Worcester's arrest. She received the investigative file from the state police on Sept. 2.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas, the Department of Justice and the FBI's field office in Little Rock also opened a civil rights investigation into the incident, according to authorities.

Worcester pleaded innocent in Crawford County Circuit Court on Dec. 14 to charges stemming from his arrest, according to court records. The charges against him include felony charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery, in addition to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct.

A pretrial hearing in his case has been set for 9 a.m. April 4 in Van Buren.