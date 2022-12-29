Shining a light

My son Caleb should have turned 5 this past summer and started kindergarten this year. But he didn't. That's because Caleb was born dead. Three weeks before we planned to induce labor, Caleb died in my womb. Shortly after, I gave birth to him, just like I did my other children.

My husband and I held him while we planned his funeral.

Caleb was stillborn. The overall risk of stillbirth, pregnancy loss after 20 weeks of pregnancy, is low. Only about one in 175 births is of a stillborn baby. But that low risk still translates to over 23,000 stillbirths each year in this country.

And the risk is not equal for all. Black women face more than double the risk of stillbirth compared to white women. Studies also show that poor women similarly face double the risk of stillbirth.

The risk is also not equal throughout the country. In 2020, Arkansas has the second-highest stillbirth rate in the nation. Nationally, 5.74 out of every 1,000 births was a stillbirth. In Arkansas, 8.94 out of every 1,000 births was a stillbirth. In the short time between 2017 and 2020, Arkansas' stillbirth rate increased almost 38 percent.

The number of stillbirths is also only likely to increase in Arkansas now that abortion is illegal; more pregnancies also mean more pregnancy losses.

Stillbirths are not all unpreventable. The United States' stillbirth rate is higher than the rates in other high-income countries. The United States' rate has also been relatively stagnant for some time. Rates in other high-income countries are not similarly stagnant, having decreased in the last decade, sometimes by more than 20 percent.

More specifically, the United States' annual percentage stillbirth-rate reduction from 2000-2015 was lower than all but one other high-income country. Studies in the United States confirm that a reduction of at least 25 percent in our stillbirth rate is possible.

Why aren't we making any progress? One likely reason is our data collection system. Data collection depends on state issuance of fetal death certificates. State laws are inconsistent; not every state uses the 20-week medical definition of stillbirth as the standard for issuance. Thus, more stillbirths are happening than are legally recorded.

The quality of our data depends on what's included on fetal data certificates. Unfortunately, they are often completed without care, missing information, like the baby's birth weight. And the included information is often inaccurate. It is not uncommon for the cause of death to be listed as "stillbirth." If a fetal autopsy is performed, which is rare due to cost and lack of encouragement, it will not be completed until long after the fetal death certificate is filed. Adding or changing information requires legal amendment, an onerous process that most parents don't bother with.

We discovered from a specialist years later that Caleb's death was likely not due to a placental abruption like his fetal death certificate says; I have not bothered to attempt to initiate legal amendment of it.

The lack of data is hampering public health efforts to educate on stillbirth generally and stillbirth prevention efforts. The lack of data also hampers effective epidemiological studies. This is big reason why we don't know more about why, still today, babies are dying in the womb even shortly before they are due to be born.

The SHINE for Autumn Act (Stillbirth Health Improvement and Education for Autumn Act of 2021) is the first step in changing much of this.

It facilitates grants for state health departments to create stillbirth registries. Registries enable abstractors to actively seek to register stillbirths instead of passively relying on fetal death certificates. Studies show this alone will lead to a more accurate counting of stillbirths.

Registries also enable access to medical records, dramatically improving the ability to gather comprehensive and accurate information. Plus, the results of autopsies later issued can easily be incorporated into the registry, requiring no formal legal action.

The SHINE for Autumn Act also creates a perinatal pathology fellowship to increase the number of perinatal pathologists in this country and improve the quality of fetal autopsies performed.

The SHINE for Autumn Act passed the House of Representatives in December 2021 with broad bipartisan support. Sens. Cory Booker and Marco Rubio have introduced the bill in the Senate. And the list of bipartisan co-sponsors is growing, including Sen. John Boozman.

It's not easy to find words to describe Caleb's death and its effect on our family. It's an unbearable pain I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. I don't want anyone else to go through this. The SHINE for Autumn Act is a needed first step to ending preventable stillbirth in our nation.

Jill Wieber Lens is the Robert A. Leflar Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas School of Law. She is also the mother to her stillborn son, Caleb Marcus Lens, born at 37 weeks of pregnancy in 2017.