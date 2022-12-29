Siloam Springs moves to Gravette final

GRAVETTE — The first four times Siloam Springs’ girls played a 6A-West Conference team this season, the games were on the road and resulted in a Lady Panthers loss.

A neutral location provided a different result Wednesday afternoon.

Miko Jacklik set the tone in the first half and Brooke Ross took over in the second half as they combined for 45 points and helped Siloam Springs reach the Gravette Christmas Classic championship game with a 58-47 victory over a turnover-prone Bentonville team in Lion Arena.

“We’re healthy, we’re locked in and again played well,” Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said. “We locked up and were guarding people, and that was the difference.

“Mimo is always going to be Mimo. Ross is going to be the girl that can get a bucket any time she wants, and Smith is going to be active too. But we did a better job of locking up and communicating defensively for a whole game and not for just a half.”

Jacklik connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in the first half to help Siloam Springs (6-7) build a 27-20 halftime lead, which was cut to single digits as Ella Campbell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Ross then kept the Lady Panthers in control as she scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half.

Bentonville (11-4), meanwhile, became its worst enemy with an uncharacteristic rash of turnovers. The Lady Tigers lost the ball 11 times in the first quarter alone against Siloam Springs’ variety of defenses and never could get their offense untracked.

“They came out and coughed it up a few times here and there,” Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. “And it just snowballed from there. We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and we have got to have our players be more aggressive with the basketball.

“The way we started out this game is not the way I wanted it to start. We had a tough time scoring throughout the whole floor — on the perimeter, on the inside. It wasn’t one thing necessarily we weren’t doing well; it was collectively. We didn’t play well at all.”

Despite the turnovers, Bentonville did manage to take a 7-6 lead on Olivia Rustad’s bucket with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first quarter. That lasted just 27 seconds as Jacklik, who had already hit a pair of 3-pointers, hit another one to give Siloam Springs the lead for good.

The Lady Panthers then blew the game when they led off the second half with 11 unanswered points and extended their lead to 38-20 on a Jacklik bucket midway through the third quarter. Si-loam Springs then led by as much as 55-32, thanks to a 13-1 run in the third quarter.

Jacklik finished with 21 points for the Lady Panthers, who will play host Gravette — a 51-43 winner over Dardanelle — at 7 p.m. today in the championship game. Abbey Kate Sanders had 12 for Bentonville, which plays Dardanelle in the third-place game at 4 p.m.