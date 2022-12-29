Silsbee Tigers manage 2nd win

The Silsbee (Texas) Tigers fought against the Windermere (Fla.) Wolverines' continuous battering to win in overtime, 84-78 Wednesday on Day 2 of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

It was the Tigers' second win of the tournament, having beaten the Mills University Studies Comets on Tuesday, 55-47. Jared Harris led the way with 32 points.

Chalier Torres had 25 points to lead the Wolverines, who won their Tuesday game against Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.)

"This was the mark of good teams," Tigers Coach Joe Sigler said. "They [the Wolverines] had three players who could shoot and a grown man in the middle, and our team decided to rise to the occasion. I told my guys what you do when you have to keep taking punches is what matters, how you take those punches."

The teams went into overtime with a 69-69 score.

Wolverine Ta'Veon Jones, whom Sigler said was one of the fastest runners he had ever seen in his 26 years at Silsbee, scored a 3-pointer to put Windermere up 72-69. A Tiger foul put Wolverine Cole White at the free throw line for two. He made one and missed one.

A pair of Tiger free throws drew Silsbee within 73-71. Junior guard Jared Harris, who already has offers from Texas Christian University, Auburn, Houston, Kansas State and Louisiana State University, hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 1-point advantage.

Fouls and free throws put the Tigers up 82-76 with 11 seconds left. The Wolverines came back with Torres hitting a layup to close in 82-78, but the Tigers sealed the deal with a pair of free throws.

By overtime, though, the two teams had already battled fiercely in a fast game.

The punches began early for both teams hitting 3-pointers to rack up quick points.

In the first half, Harris scored 17 of Silsbee's 42 points with three 3-pointers. Torres answered the call with three 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough for the Wolverines to have the lead at the half 42-34.

A different Wolverine team hit the court after halftime with Jones, Torres and Jalen Debose hitting 3-pointers and landing free throws.

The game took a drastic turn in the last 5 minutes of the fourth quarter when Windermere took a 59-58 lead with Jones hitting a 3-pointer.

Silsbee fought back with a critical layup by LaMarcus Bottley Jr. Another layup and a free throw put the Tigers up by four.

Dre'lon Miller tipped in the ball to give Silsbee a 65-59 lead, but the Tigers snoozed and made costly turnovers. The Wolverines took advantage of the Tigers' mistakes and eventually tied it at 65-65.

Harris made a jumper and two Tiger free throws gave them the edge 69-67.

With 12 seconds left, Jones made a layup to tie the game. Miller missed a jumper at the end of regulation.

Miller had 21 points and Bottley scored 14 for Silsbee. Jones scored 21 and Debose totaled 14 for Windermere.

The Tigers shot 25 for 48 (52.1%), including 10 for 23 from 3-point range (43.5 %). The Tigers made 24 of 31 at the free throw line.

The Wolverines shot 26 for 60 (43.3%), including 9 for 25 from 3-point range (36 %), and 17 for 24 at the free throw line (70%).

"They were a hard team," Harris said. "We had to play all over the court, defending the ball, shooting. The coach told me if I got the ball to take any shot I could rely on. We fought hard."