Sportsboard

SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Yellowjacket Arena, Sheridan

WEDNESDAY

Benton 65, Jacksonville 51 Watson Chapel 64, Alma 56 Sheridan 71, Pulaski Academy 35 Mayflower 54, Magnet Cove 42

THURSDAY

Consolation: Jacksonville vs. Alma, 10:30 a.m. Consolation: PA vs. Magnet Cove, 1:30 p.m. Semifinal: Benton vs. Watson Chapel, 4:30 p.m. Semifinal: Sheridan vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 10:30 a.m. Fifth place: Consolation winners, 1:30 p.m. Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m. Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

THURSDAY

Star City-Hampton loser vs. Strong-Ouachita loser, 11:20 p.m.

Trinity Christian-Warren loser vs. Rison-Drew Central, loser, 2 p.m.

Star City-Hampton winner vs. Strong-Ouachita winner, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian-Warren winner vs. Rison-Drew Central winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 10:30 a.m. Fifth place: Consolation winners, 1:30 p.m. Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m. Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Yellowjacket Arena, Sheridan

WEDNESDAY

Nashville 63, Jacksonville 20 Sheridan 59, Magnet Cove 22 Valley View 55, Alma 36 Morrilton 67, Mayflower 38

THURSDAY

Consolation: Jacksonville vs. Magnet Cove, 9 a.m.

Consolation: Alma vs. Mayflower, noon Semifinals: Nashville vs. Sheridan, 3 p.m. Semifinals: Valley View vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 9 a.m. Fifth place: Consolation winners, noon Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m. Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

THURSDAY

Rison-Warren loser vs. Magnolia-Hampton loser, 10 a.m.

Maumelle-White Hall loser vs. Junction City-Drew Central loser, 12:40 p.m.

Rison-Warren winner vs. Magnolia-Hampton winner, 3:20 p.m.

Maumelle-White Hall winner vs. Junction City-Drew Central winner, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Consolation final, noon Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m. Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

SCHEDULE THURSDAY, DEC. 29 PREP BASKETBALL

Clarendon Holiday Classic: Dollarway vs. Carlisle (boys), 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 PREP BASKETBALL

Dollarway (boys) in Clarendon Holiday Classic, TBA

MONDAY, JAN. 2 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3 PREP BASKETBALL

Mills at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Benton at White Hall (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Dollarway at Drew Central (girls/boys), 6 p.m.