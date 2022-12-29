Super Quiz: Who Are They?

1. Canucks.

2. Hoosiers.

3. A race of female warriors of Greek mythology.

4. The indigenous people of Australia.

5. People of northern Alaska, Arctic Canada and Greenland.

6. People who belong to a historically Protestant Christian set of denominations known formally as the Religious Society of Friends.

7. A group of people who live mainly in parts of Turkey, Iran and Iraq.

8. The radicals in the Russian Revolution who were led by Lenin and favored revolution.

9. People inhabiting the western Pyrenees on the Bay of Biscay in France and Spain.

ANSWERS:

1. Canadians (French Canadians)

2. Residents of Indiana

3. Amazons

4. Aboriginals

5. Inuit (Eskimo)

6. Quakers

7. Kurds

8. Bolsheviks

9. Basques