TCU 103, Central Arkansas 57

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team fell to No. 18-ranked TCU on Wednesday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

The Horned Frogs (11-1) pulled away from the Bears (5-8) with fast break points. TCU scored 40 points on the break, while UCA finished with zero.

TCU shot 55.9% from the field in the first half. It finished shooting 52.9% from the field and held UCA to 29%. The Bears made 8 of 30 shot attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

Junior guard Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 21 points in 21 minutes. Miles hit 11 of 13 free throws. Senior forward Emanuel Miller had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs scored 58 points in the lane compared to the Bears' 20.

Eddy Kayouloud led UCA with 12 points. He picked up his fourth personal foul early in the second half and was limited to 18 minutes. UCA freshman Carl Daughtery Jr. finished with 10 points. VJ Reeves scored eight points and had a team-high 10 rebounds.