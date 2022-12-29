Teen arrested in N. Little Rock killing

North Little Rock police and U.S. marshals on Wednesday arrested a teenager who is being charged as an adult in a November killing, according to a news release.

Sean Williams, 16, of North Little Rock, faces a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 21 shooting death of Chris Moore, 33, at the Hemlock Courts apartments at 400 N. Palm St.

Williams, who police identified as a suspect in the days after the slaying, was 15 at the time.

It was not clear from the release where Williams was arrested, and no further information about the circumstances of the homicide were provided Wednesday.