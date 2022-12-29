Telgemeier’s three-pointer provide game-winner

PEA RIDGE -- Leah Telgemeier nailed a pair of huge shots to help Pea Ridge reach the championship game of the Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational.

The junior guard nailed a thee-pointer to tie the game with 1 minute, 16 seconds left, then drained the game-winner with 2.3 seconds left to give the Lady Blackhawks the 42-39 win over Viola.

The Lady Blackhawks (8-6) will take on Mammoth Spring in the finals for the second straight year today at 4. Pea Ridge won last year's matchup. Star City takes on Mammoth Spring for third place.

Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal said his team executed perfectly in the final seconds to earn the victory.

"I was proud of my team at the end because we call time out, execute the set and we got the shot we wanted," Neal said. 'And we got the shot with minimal time left on the clock just in case it didn't go in.

"Leah's been a hard worker in our program. She wants to win real bad and she's learning how to lead, how to take ownership at the end of the game, wanting the ball in her hands. We need that going into the second half of conference"

Telgemeier's three-pointer went through the net with 2.3 seconds left. After a Mammoth Spring timeout, the Lady Bears didn't get a final shot off.

Telgemeier led Pea Ridge with 17, including four three-pointers. Reilly Ingram added 12 on four three-pointers. A.J. McCandles led Viola with 20 points, including 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Viola started the second half with an 8-0 spurt to lead 31-22 before Makenzie Stites' three-pointer. The Lady Blackhawks finished the third quarter on a 12-0 run and grabbed a 32-31 lead on Reilly Ingram's basket.

The Lady Blackhawks led 20-10 after a three-pointer from Sydney Spearks. But Viola responded with a 13-0 run to grab the leax. Stites snapped the run by the Lady Longhorns with a layup in the final seconds of the first half. Viola settled for a 23-22 halftime advantage.

Mammoth Spring (17-3) jumped to a 24-9 lead after a quarter over Star City (13-2) and cruised into today's championship game at 4 p.m. with a 72-36 victory. Star City faces Pea Ridge-Viola loser or third at 2:30.

Today's other action will have Fort Smith Southside taking on Mena today at 1 and Providence Academy facing Greenland to start the day at 11:30 a.m. in the consolation round. Star City-Mammoth Spring winner in finals at 4 vs. Pea Ridge-Viola winner

Pea Ridge-Viola winner play in finals Thursday at 4; loser at 2:30

Fort Smith Southside 45, Providence Academy 41

Sierra Smith poured in 20 points, including six three-pointers, and also hit two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to set the final score.

The Lady Mavericks (6-7) led 43-36 Smith's three-pointer early in the fourth quarter and held on for the win. The game was tied at 22 at halftime and Southside led 40-36 after three quarters.

Karolina Kiraga led Providence Academy with 17, while Anna Imbo added 14.

Mena 55, Greenland 30

The Lady Cats (8-5) held the Lady Pirates (4-7) scoreless for more than five minutes to start the game and cruised to the win.

Mena led 15-0 to start and 21-4 after a quarter. Payton Clark led Mena with 12 and Marlenne Cecillio added 10.

Dixie Moulton led Greenland with 14 points, including four three-pointers. 0 had 12; 20 had 10