TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

All times Central

Pinstripe Bowl

MINNESOTA (8-4) VS. SYRACUSE (7-5)

WHEN (TV) 1 p.m. Central (ESPN) LINE Minnesota by 10½.

SERIES RECORD Minnesota leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE Minnesota is 3-0 in bowl games under Coach P.J. Fleck and has won five consecutive postseason contests. The Gophers, who went 5-4 in the Big Ten, can reach at least nine wins for a third time in four years. Mohamed Ibrahim needs 58 rushing yards to pass Darrell Thompson (4,654 from 1986-89) for the all-time Minnesota lead. With 33 yards, Ibrahim would break the single-season Gophers rushing record held by David Cobb (1,626 in 2014). Syracuse, which finished 4-4 in the ACC, will play in a bowl game for the first time in four years and the second time in seven seasons under Coach Dino Babers.

KEY MATCHUP Syracuse running game vs. Minnesota defense. Orange RB Sean Tucker, who was third in the ACC with 1,060 rushing yards, opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. LT Matthew Bergeron did the same. Freshman LeQuint Allen is next in line to fill Tucker’s spot in the backfield. He had 26 carries this season. The Gophers rank fifth in the FBS in total yards allowed per game and have allowed only eight rushing touchdowns, tied for the sixth-fewest in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH SYRACUSE QB Garrett Shrader. In his second season with the Orange after transferring from Mississippi State, Shrader was second in the ACC in completion percentage and passed for 17 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also rushed for 406 yards with seven touchdowns.

MINNESOTA C John Michael Schmitz. The sixth-year senior is the team’s top NFL Draft prospect, a first team AP All-American and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy given to the top center in college football.

FACTS & FIGURES Minnesota is the eighth different Big Ten team in the last eight editions of the game. Rutgers would make nine in a row with its 2013 appearance, but the Scarlet Knights were still in the American Athletic Conference then. Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue and Illinois are the Big Ten teams that have not been to the Bronx. … Syracuse beat Minnesota 21-17 in the Texas Bowl in Houston in 2013. The Gophers won the most recent regular-season matchup, 17-10 in 2012. … The Orange are making their third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, the only three-time participant in 12 editions of the game.

Cheez-It Bowl

NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE (9-3) VS. OKLAHOMA (6-6)

WHEN (TV) 4:30 p.m. Central (ESPN) LINE Florida State by 9 1/2 SERIES RECORD Oklahoma leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE After their worst regular-season finish in over two decades, the Sooners look to win their third consecutive bowl and first under Coach Brent Venables, with a winning record at stake. The Seminoles had their first winning season since coach Jimbo Fisher left the program in 2017 and look for their first bowl win since the 2017 season.

KEY MATCHUP Oklahoma’s offensive line vs. Florida State’s defensive front. The Sooners had offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison opt out of the bowl game, and their offensive front will have a tough test against the Seminoles’ defensive front. Florida State had the third-best defense in the ACC this season, allowing just 19.7 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH FLORIDA STATE RB Trey Benson ranked fourth among ACC rushers, with 965 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 111 yards rushing on a season-high 20 carries in the Seminoles’ regular-season finale against Florida.

OKLAHOMA QB Dillon Gabriel led the Big 12 with 265.5 yards per game and had 2,920 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from UCF. Gabriel also rushed for 298 yards and five TDs and was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year.

FACTS & FIGURES Florida State qualified for its first bowl game since 2019, when it lost 20-14 to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. … The Seminoles finished with a 5-3 ACC record, behind only Clemson. … They finished one game better in league play than a year ago but managed a four-game turnaround from last season. It was their first winning season under Coach Mike Norvell. … Florida State is 28-17-2 all-time in bowl games and have won eight of their past 11 bowls dating to 2008, including the BCS championship over Auburn after the 2013 season. … The Sooners lost three of their final four regular-season games and finished with their worst record since the 1998 season, when they finished 5-6. … The Sooners are 31-23-1 all-time in bowls and are making their 24th consecutive bowl appearance. … They won their past two bowls, over Oregon and Florida, by a combined score of 102-52.

Alamo Bowl

NO. 20 TEXAS (8-4) VS. NO. 12 WASHINGTON (10-2)

WHEN (TV) 8 p.m. Central (ESPN) LINE Texas by 3 1/2.

SERIES RECORD Texas leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE Both teams can make a statement for 2023 with a win and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who opted to put off the NFL for another year, can put his name into next season’s early Heisman Trophy chatter with a big game. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers needs a solid outing or can expect to hear a lot about incoming freshman Arch Manning, one of the top-rated recruits in the country, coming after his job next year.

KEY MATCHUP Washington WRs Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze vs Texas secondary. Both Huskies receivers have topped, 1,000 yards this season and face a Longhorns secondary that surrendered 16 passing touchdowns, the least in the Big 12.

PLAYERS TO WATCH WASHINGTON Penix leads the nation with 4,354 yards passing yards and 362.8 per game in an offense that averaged more than 27 first downs per game.

TEXAS With RBs Bijan Robinson (1,580 yards) and Roschon Johnson (554 yards) both skipping the bowl game as they head to the NFL, Texas will lean heavily on junior Keilan Robinson and freshman Jonathan Brooks. Those two have a total of 41 carries for 252 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES First-year Washington Coach Kalen DeBoer led the Huskies to their first bowl game since 2019 … Texas lost three games to ranked opponents by a total of 15 points … Washington is on a six-game win streak … The Huskies’ 67-56 loss to Baylor in the 2011 Alamo Bowl is still the highest-scoring, non-overtime bowl game in history. Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian was the Washington coach in that game … Ewers hasn’t topped 200 yards passing in four consecutive games, but Texas went 3-1 in that stretch … Texas leading WR Xavier Worthy has 676 yards on the season but no touchdowns in the last three games.