Trump writer’s visit moved to Zoom

The Central Arkansas Library System and Political Animals Club of Central Arkansas event featuring journalist Maggie Haberman will now take place virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The event was originally scheduled as an in-person event for Nov. 16, then rescheduled for Jan. 11, at Ron Robinson Theater, but those dates were canceled.

Haberman will talk about her new book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter will serve as moderator.

Admission is free. People can register for the Zoom virtual event at https://bit.ly/3WKaXGM.

Haberman works for The New York Times, which she joined in 2015. She was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on the investigations into Donald Trump's and his advisers' connections to Russia. She has twice been a member of a team that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in 2021 for reporting on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus and in 2022 for coverage related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Before joining The New York Times as a political campaign correspondent, she worked as a political reporter at Politico from 2010 to 2015. She has also worked at The New York Post and The New York Daily News.