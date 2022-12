UALR men vs. Tennessee-Martin capsule

UALR men vs. Tennessee-Martin

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 4-9, 0-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 8-5, 0-0

SERIES UALR leads 4-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.3;9.5

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;11.7;2.7

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.5;5.1

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.7;1.9

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;7.0;4.2

COACH Darrell Walker (55-74 in fifth season at UALR, 101-92 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee-Martin

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Parker Stewart, 6-5, Sr.;17.4;4.6

G K.J. Simon, 6-3, Sr.;15.9;4.1

G Jordan Sears, 5-11, So.;10.1;3.4

F K.K. Curry, 6-6, Jr.;9.0;5.6

F Chris Nix, 6-9, Jr.;7.2;5.9

COACH Ryan Ridder (16-27 in second season at Tennessee-Martin, 159-100 in 10th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UT-Martin

72.6;Points for;84.9

78.8;Points against;73.6

-1.8;Rebound margin;+3.5

+0.2;Turnover margin;+2.9

42.3;FG pct.;46.9

30.6;3-pt. pct.;36.6

72.0;FT pct.;70.2

CHALK TALK This will be UALR's first Ohio Valley Conference game after joining the league on July 1. ... The Trojans have not played Tennessee-Martin since Nov. 2012, when UALR won 84-68 in Little Rock. ... This game was moved to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena due to a burst water coil at UALR's Jack Stephens Center. ... The Skyhawks are led by Parker Stewart, who started 31 games at Indiana last season before transferring back to Tennessee-Martin.

-- Mitchell Gladstone