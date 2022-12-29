UALR women vs. Tennessee-Martin capsule

UALR women vs. Tennessee-Martin

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 3-8, 0-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 4-7, 0-0

SERIES Tennessee-Martin leads 3-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;10.7;3.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;10.0;2.9

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr.;9.3;4.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.1;6.4

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;3.1;2.4

COACH Joe Foley (380-222 in 20th season at UALR, 836-303 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee-Martin

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, 6-2, Fr.;13.8;6.5

G Paige Pipkin, 5-10, Sr.;10.9;2.4

G Seygan Robins, 5-8, Sr.;8.7;1.5

F Anaya Brown, 6-1, Fr.;5.7;5.0

G Josie Storey, 5-10, Fr.;3.4;1.0

COACH Kevin McMillan (256-167 in 14th season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UT-Martin

47.9;Points for;62.3

59.8;Points against;65.7

-7.5;Rebound margin;-8.4

+1.2;Turnover margin;+2.0

34.6;FG pct.;40.9

14.9;3-pt. pct.;33.0

60.0;FT pct.;78.1

CHALK TALK This will be UALR's first Ohio Valley Conference game after joining the league on July 1. ... The Trojans have not played Tennessee-Martin since 2003 when the teams split two nonconference matchups at Little Rock and Martin. ... This game was moved to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena due to a burst water coil at UALR's Jack Stephens Center. ... The Skyhawks feature two freshmen from Arkansas: Josie Storey (Mountain View) and Kenley McCarn (Melbourne).

-- Mitchell Gladstone