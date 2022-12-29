UALR women vs. Tennessee-Martin capsule

UALR women vs. Tennessee-Martin
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 3-8, 0-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 4-7, 0-0
SERIES Tennessee-Martin leads 3-1
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;10.7;3.0
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;10.0;2.9
F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr.;9.3;4.5
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.1;6.4
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;3.1;2.4
COACH Joe Foley (380-222 in 20th season at UALR, 836-303 in 36th season overall)
Tennessee-Martin
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, 6-2, Fr.;13.8;6.5
G Paige Pipkin, 5-10, Sr.;10.9;2.4
G Seygan Robins, 5-8, Sr.;8.7;1.5
F Anaya Brown, 6-1, Fr.;5.7;5.0
G Josie Storey, 5-10, Fr.;3.4;1.0
COACH Kevin McMillan (256-167 in 14th season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;UT-Martin
47.9;Points for;62.3
59.8;Points against;65.7
-7.5;Rebound margin;-8.4
+1.2;Turnover margin;+2.0
34.6;FG pct.;40.9
14.9;3-pt. pct.;33.0
60.0;FT pct.;78.1
CHALK TALK This will be UALR's first Ohio Valley Conference game after joining the league on July 1. ... The Trojans have not played Tennessee-Martin since 2003 when the teams split two nonconference matchups at Little Rock and Martin. ... This game was moved to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena due to a burst water coil at UALR's Jack Stephens Center. ... The Skyhawks feature two freshmen from Arkansas: Josie Storey (Mountain View) and Kenley McCarn (Melbourne).
-- Mitchell Gladstone