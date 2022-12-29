UALR’s OVC prospects favorable

University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball Coach Darrell Walker has been waiting for this day since his Trojans lost their Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinal in March.

"OVC, here we come!" Walker proclaimed just before he stepped off the dais in Pensacola, Fla.

UALR will make its Ohio Valley Conference basketball debut tonight when it hosts Tennessee-Martin in a doubleheader at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, with the women's game tipping off at 5 p.m. The twinbill -- with the men set for a 7:30 p.m. start -- was originally slated for the Trojans' usual on-campus home but was moved from the Jack Stephens Center due to a ruptured water coil prior to Christmas.

Since UALR announced it was departing its longtime home in the Sun Belt last December, the expectation among university administration has been that the Trojans will be more competitive with its conference foes than in recent years.

As the Sun Belt put an increased focus on football, UALR -- which hasn't fielded a football team in more than a half-century -- fell behind its league peers financially.

Now in the Ohio Valley, the Trojans will likely spend as much or more than anyone else in the conference. Per an analysis of Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act surveys from 2016-2020, UALR's average expenses outpaced the Ohio Valley's other nine current members.

The Trojan men's basketball program spent an average of $2.11 million annually over that span, a 60% increase over the next closest in the OVC, which was Tennessee Tech at $1.33 million.

But money doesn't solely dictate success.

However, with the departures of Belmont and Murray State to the Missouri Valley Conference, the Ohio Valley doesn't appear to have a clear favorite on either the men's or women's side of things.

Murray State won three of the past four men's conference tournaments, with Morehead State earning its way into the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Belmont grabbed the league's women's conference tournament titles in six of the past seven seasons.

So could UALR assert itself as a conference power in Year 1?

Using its proprietary efficiency metrics, KenPom.com projects the Trojan men to finish 8-10 in league play, good for seventh place. Although UALR ranked 325th among 363 Division I teams in overall adjusted efficiency, only Southern Illinois-Edwardsville ranks higher than 245th.

Excluding Lindenwood and Southern Indiana -- both of which moved up to Division I this year -- the Trojans rank third offensively, first defensively and second overall, dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season.

"This team is still young," Walker said after UALR's 77-75 loss at Arkansas State last Thursday. "There's no doubt in my mind we can compete in the OVC, but [we] better clean some things up."

Things appear comparably favorable for the Trojan women. Her Hoops Stats, which utilizes similar efficiency statistics, ranks UALR second overall during the past five-plus seasons.

The Trojan offense sits middle of the pack, but its defense -- as has long been the case under Coach Joe Foley -- is far and away the Ohio Valley's best during that span. UALR's 88.2 average is more than two points better than that of Tennessee-Martin.

But the Skyhawks have been the cream of the Ohio Valley crop when removing Belmont. Since 2012, Tennessee-Martin has won six regular-season conference crowns, and the Skyhawks made the NCAA Tournament every year between 2011-14.

Tonight could very well serve as a clash of the league's top two women's programs -- both this season and into the future.

"The kids are getting a little more comfortable with the offense and learning a little more about it each time we go out there," Foley said Dec. 18 after his team's 60-44 win over ASU. "We through November and December trying to figure out what [we] can do. And then in January and February, we go with what we're doing well."