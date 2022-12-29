Veterans’ day

Duck hunting has generally been slow this season, but Jabez Jackson and Dr. Guilford Dudley of Newport had a memorable day Dec. 3 during the Special Active Duty Military and Veteran Hunt at Cache River National Wildlife Refuge.

Jackson, 81, and Dudley, 84, killed ducks. At this stage in life, Jackson said, the number doesn't matter. Simply being able to go and enjoy watching mallards flutter into the flooded timber of Arkansas is the gold of the golden years.

"It's good to wake up with Mother Nature and the good lord looking at you," Jackson said. "You have some good days and bad days. It's all in how you look at it."

Dec. 3 was a beautiful day for duck hunting, Jackson said. It was cold like a duck hunting day should be. The wind was right, the birds were plentiful and they worked as they should.

"It was a sunny day," Jackson said. "The wind was out of the north. Guilford's a better caller than I am. We were done by 9:30 a.m. We saw more ducks that day than I've seen all year. It was just a beautiful day on the Cache River!"

Jackson said he first hunted ducks in 1975 after being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1971. He moved to Newport in 1974, and a friend invited him to hunt.

"We had those old rubber waders that always leaked, and you could never get them fixed," Jackson said. "Our guns weighed a million pounds, but I was just happy to be going, and I've been going ever since."

Duck hunting equipment has changed a lot since 1975. Jackson says he does not feel nostalgic for the gear of yesterday and that modern gear makes duck hunting pleasant. Unfortunately, the quality of duck hunting has been poor overall.

"I had a bad hunt yesterday," Jackson said. "Four of us killed two ducks. It was 22 degrees, but I didn't even get cold."

The hunting was even worse Wednesday, but Jackson said he didn't mind.

"I went out today and never fired a shot," Jackson said. "We worked two groups of ducks. The hole was iced over and they didn't come in, but it was absolutely gorgeous. It made my day."

Duck season will continue uninterrupted until Jan. 31. There will be one more hunt for youths, for active duty military personnel and veterans on Feb. 4.

Before the arctic cold front arrived, waterfowl biologists for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission completed their December aerial survey, according to the AGFC. Their report said that the biggest concentration of ducks were in the Bayou Meto and Lower Arkansas River survey zone, in the Black River and Upper White River survey zone, and in the Cache River survey zone.

Of the nearly 1.14 million mallards estimated in the Arkansas Delta during the survey, 75% of all ducks were in those zones, the AGFC said. The Delta mallard count numbered 480,846 ducks, the most mallards seen in the December survey count since 2018.

Arctic goose population estimates were nearly 1.3 million in addition to 181,356 greater white-fronted geese, or specklebellies.

Ducks, geese, mergansers and coots all can be hunted through January.

Also, Arkansas's second dove season is underway through Jan. 15. That's noteworthy because a lot of doves are in the area. Some dove hunters believe that the late dove season is the best. I saw large flocks of doves in the green fields near Sheridan on Monday.

If the big rains materialize that are expected next week, a surge of water should create a lot more wetland habitat for ducks. Almost all of the wetland areas and green tree reservoirs at state-owned wildlife management areas are 100% flooded. However, additional rain will flood fields or expand wet areas at fields and sloughs. These newly flooded areas will attract ducks, but they won't necessarily create new hunting opportunities. In recent years, ducks have demonstrated a notable tendency to seek areas that are not accessible to hunters.

On the other hand, additional feeding and loafing areas will help keep ducks in the area and increase the possibility of good hunts in WMAs and at private duck hunting properties.

To increase your odds of success hunting public areas like Bayou Meto WMA, the key is to get as far away as possible from other hunters. Ducks that are called at excessively or that get shot at flying above the treetops seek out places that project less pressure. These areas might not be the prime spots on a WMA, but ducks will land in them if the surrounding area is quiet.

Decoys are optional for hunting these places. You need no more than 10, just enough to reassure ducks that the decoys represent a safe place to land. They will respond favorably to quiet chuckles and maybe a couple of terse comeback calls.

Ducks don't spend an inordinate amount of time circling a hole in that situation. If it looks and sounds safe and if the shooters can behave themselves, they'll land in fairly short order, usually without fanfare.