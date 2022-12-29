WATCH: Spots filling fast for World’s Shortest St. Patrick's Parade in Hot Springs







As the 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs draws closer, entry slots are filling up fast -- with only 12 remaining as of Wednesday morning.

Visit Hot Springs Director of Marketing Bill Solleder said the annual March parade is limited to 40 entries, which include the celebrity guests. Guests announced so far include country music star Justin Moore as grand marshal, film star Chris McDonald (Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore") as the official starter, the "PAW Patrol" TV characters, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Along with being the 20th anniversary of the hugely popular event, Solleder said he is particularly excited about its new marketing campaign that comes in the form of a mini magazine inspired by teen celebrity magazines.

"The St. Patrick's Day (parade) is really fun because it's sort of no holds barred," he said. "It's such a 'far out of the box' idea to have the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade, that the advertising that goes around it can also be out of the box.

"For instance, this mini magazine that we're working on right now for the parade: it's an out-of-the-box idea. It's like, 'How do we want to advertise the parade in print form? Let's make a mini magazine inspired by teen celebrity magazines.'"

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/GEua0rPphow

The parade will also feature a king and queen as well as a few more guests that have not been announced yet that are coming, Solleder said. The deadline to apply is March 1 or whenever 40 entries are approved.

"So we might get a bunch of entries and we're like, 'Yep, good one, good one, good one, good one, good one,' and then we're done. And that might happen sometime this month, so we'll see," he said.

"In the last couple of years the entries have come in faster, and the level of creativity has been higher, so we've tended to approve people earlier. So if you're out there and you're thinking about it, it's best to get your application in now."

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, who founded the parade in 2003, said in a news release the lineup is limited to 40 due to the logistics of moving the participating groups through the 98-foot parade route on Bridge Street.

Solleder said they have an out-of-state entry that is pretty well sure to be on the slate, noting, "While no entries have really been approved as of yet, we have approved them, because it's so interesting."

He is referring to the Central High School Kiltie Drum & Bugle Corps from Springfield, Mo., which had heard about the parade and wanted to be a part.

"It's sort of like a marching band, but it's all female and they wear like traditional kilts and they play bagpipes, drums, and horns and do ... it's 'Scottish-Irish,' is what they do," he said. "They sent us some photo and video of what they do, we're like, 'They're in. They're approved; they're absolutely approved.' So we're now waiting to hear back from them and we're dealing with travel logistics to get them. So that's really fun for us."

He said the parade saw a huge momentum shift last year coming off the pandemic and expects it to be even greater this year, noting, "I imagine this year will be huge too, and if entries have anything to do with it -- having 28 entries and we're not even in 2023 yet --that's a great sign."

Regarding tips for being accepted as an entry, he said there are some longstanding guidelines.

"One is no politics," he said. "We keep politics out of the parade. No. 2 is pageant girls. We only allow Miss Arkansas. We're looking for creative floats, you know, whether they be trailers or cars or walking. We don't like walking parades but if you can do something very creative... we're looking for something out of the box, something fun."

He also encourages entrants to "light up," as half of the parade is in daylight and the other half after dark.

"We like people to light up their parades, so if you're looking to be approved, we're looking for creativity, we're looking for something fun, something green... light up your float and even have a better chance," Solleder said.

"We want the visitors who are coming to Hot Springs to see our parade as one of the best and that's a reflection on the entire city and the people that live here. So have fun with it."

The parade will be held March 17. The online application is available at https://shorteststpats.com/.

A direct link to the form is at https://bit.ly/3VpoSkB.

Visit Hot Springs Director of Marketing Bill Solleder talks about the upcoming 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade Wednesday in his office at the Hot Springs Convention Center. - Photo by Lance Porter of The Sentinel-Record











