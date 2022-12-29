Woman charged in Spa City assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Christmas morning after police said she attacked her ex-boyfriend at his residence while armed with a gun and knife.

Jewel Janice Higgins, 32, was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. on two felony counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery warrant.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the arrest came after a Hot Springs police officer went to the ex-boyfriend's house in response to a reported assault.

The ex-boyfriend, standing on the street outside the house, told the officer Higgins was inside, had access to firearms and was intoxicated, police said.

A dispatcher also told the officer Higgins had a warrant stemming from a June 25 incident involving the ex-boyfriend.

Higgins then came out on the front porch and told her ex-boyfriend she had a gun and that she wanted him to contact the police, police said.

After the officer pointed his service gun at Higgins, she complied with his orders to drop her gun and a knife, they said.

She then came down from the porch, fell in front of the officer and was taken into custody, police said.

The ex-boyfriend told the officer he had gotten into an altercation with Higgins, who he said had swung a knife at him and pointed a 9 mm handgun at him.

After her arrest, Higgins was released on a $6,500 bond. She is set to appear on Jan. 10 in Garland County District Court.