Zebras defeat Indians, 48-45

In a scrappy, physical, hard-fought game, the Pine Bluff Zebras earned a championship spot in the King Cotton Holiday Classic, defeating the McEachern (Ga.) Indians, 48-45 on Wednesday.

"We were playing a high Division I team," Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "At that level, you take whatever you can get and you go with it. We attacked at the basket. We defended the ball. We call this a statement win."

McEachern, of Powder Springs, didn't play in the first day of the tournament because its game was canceled due to airline issues impacting Bishop O'Connell (Va.). Although the Indians have an impressive slate of players who are ranked nationally and heavily recruited, the Zebras didn't let that intimidate them.

Down to the wire, the Zebras kept the pressure on the Indians.

With less than 2 minutes left in the game, the Zebras led 46-40, thanks to two free throws by Courtney Crutchfield. The Indians' Jayden Bynes scored to narrow the lead to 46-42. Bynes was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three shots to pull within 46-45.

But Crutchfield, who had teased people before the tournament to come see a show, made a layup in the lane.

The Indians' Earnest Orfremu attempted a 3-pointer, but the Zebras' Austyn Dendy rebounded the miss and ran out the clock.

"Dendy is an X-factor with our team," Dixon said. "He has been playing phenomenally in the last four games."

From tipoff, the Zebras were on fire after a sluggish Tuesday night game against the Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins Knights that the Zebras won 47-38. But so were the Indians when Ofremu slam-dunked the ball.

At the half, the Zebras led 20-18, fighting for every single point against an aggressive Indian defense. Zebra Courtney Crutchfield made 10 of those points while the Indians spread their points around with no player in double digits.

Alrious Bailey, who is ranked the No. 5 player overall according to 247Sports and has offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Indiana, had only 6 points in the first half.

The Indians came out of the locker room and chomped away at the Zebras lead, making it a 31-31 tie with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 3 seconds left in the quarter, Dendy made a layup to put the Zebras up 33-31.

Going in to the fourth, the intensity continued as both teams fought for the ball. The Zebras succeeded in putting key Indian players into foul trouble.

The Zebras shot 16 for 51 (31.4%) including 1 for 6 from 3-point range (16.7 %). The Zebras made 15 of 27 (55.6%) at the free throw line.

Jordon Harris said that was part of the Zebras' plan to tackle what they knew was a defensive team.

"We knew their players and we knew if we could get them into foul trouble we could win," Harris said.

Pine Bluff will play either Jonesboro or Beaumont United for one of two King Cotton bracket championships tonight.