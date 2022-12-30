10 of the year’s best movies

It's hard to believe, but it's that time of the year again. It's the time when we film critics perform the silly but undeniably fun ritual of sifting through all the movies we've seen in a given year and picking out what we deem to be the 10 "best." Sure it's ultimately pointless in the grand scheme of things, but I wholeheartedly enjoy it. So without further ado, here are my picks for the "best" of 2022, starting with 10 movies you should absolutely see but just missed my list.

Honorable Mentions: "RRR," "Bardo," "Women Talking," "The Eternal Daughter," "After Yang," "The Menu," "Brian and Charles," "The Fabelmans," "Thirteen Lives," "Triangle of Sadness"

No. 10 "Top Gun: Maverick" -- Who knew that one of the biggest and best movies of 2022 would be a sequel to 1986's "Top Gun"? Yet here we are with Tom Cruise reprising his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a film that's everything you want from a blockbuster. And while I don't deny its nostalgic draw, Cruise and company ­aren't just rehashing old material. They've given us a worthwhile next chapter plus the best aerial fighter footage ever put on screen. It's a jet-fueled blast from start to finish.

No. 9 "Broker" -- This year South Korean filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda gave us yet another beautifully composed and constructed character study. "Broker" sees him navigating some thorny moral ground yet it's wrapped in the filmmaker's signature warmth and grace. It has a lot going on, but Koreeda always keeps his characters at the center. And with the help of some top-form performances, these emotionally complex characters bring humanity to this heartfelt and heartbreaking story.

No. 8 "The Quiet Girl" -- Few movies from 2022 hit me quite like "The Quiet Girl," the astonishing feature film debut from Colm Bairead. This tender yet subtly heartbreaking coming-of-age drama is as hushed as its young lead character (wonderfully played by newcomer Catherine Clinch). The story's patient, organic rhythm sucks you in, and Bairead conveys so much information and emotion through his quiet observations. And the film ends with arguably the most crushing final shot that I've seen in years.

No. 7 "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- I've had a pretty up-and-down relationship with the films of Martin McDonagh. But I fell so hard for his latest, which turns out to be one of the funniest and saddest movies of the year. It features a lights-out ensemble loaded with awards-worthy turns from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. But it's all anchored by McDonagh's brilliant screenplay which takes us to some dark and somber places yet has us laughing nearly every step of the way.

No. 6 "Decision to Leave" -- South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook is impossible to put in a box. Case in point: "Decision to Leave," his latest and arguably best film to date. At times this juicy genre stew plays like a hard-boiled noir; other times a simmering psychological romance. It can surprise you with its unexpected dark humor and move you with its deep sense of longing. Its visual language is compelling and the mystery keeps us guessing throughout. It's a hard movie to define, but that's part of what makes it so special.

No. 5 "White Noise" -- No movie on my list marches to its own wacky beat quite like "White Noise." Noah Baumbach turns out to be the near perfect choice to tackle Don DeLillo's "unfilmable" 1985 novel. "White Noise" left an impression on me after seeing it the first time. It completely won me over after a second viewing. Baumbach steps outside of his normal comfort zone, but his signature humor and character work remain, giving the film the same offbeat allure that fans of his adore.

No. 4 "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" -- I've always had a soft spot for the story of "Pinocchio," and I wasn't about to miss Guillermo del Toro's take on the age-old tale. Nothing about the movie feels rehashed. Instead, del Toro adds his own spins to the story, his own twists to the characters, and his own imagination to the world-building. It's enchanting and heartfelt yet darkly funny and a bit macabre. It's voiced to perfection, immaculately scored, and animated with painstaking detail and artistry. It's a gem.

No. 3 "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood" -- I'll watch anything Richard Linklater puts out, and this year he released a movie I'll be watching over and over again. "Apollo 10 ½" is a smile-inducing autobiographical jaunt that beautifully braids Linklater's own childhood memories with a surprisingly tender youthful fantasy. There really isn't much in terms of plot. Instead, it plays more like a motion picture scrapbook. And the cool mix of rotoscope with 2D and 3D animation was icing on the cake. Now if only Netflix had promoted it!

No. 2 "The Batman" -- I wasn't sure we needed another Batman franchise. But in director Matt Reeves' gritty opening scene, he proved he had a fresh take on the character that was well worth exploring. Everything that followed clicked right into place, including the spectacular cast, the immersive world-building and the dark tone. And rather than following the stock comic book movie blueprints of today, "The Batman" falls more in line with the edgy crime thrillers of David Fincher. That's the kind of jolt the genre has needed.

No. 1 "All Quiet on the Western Front" -- 92 years after Lewis Milestone's 1930 adaptation, Edward Berger has delivered a jaw-dropping remake of the landmark classic. This searing epic-scaled polemic brandishes the same scathing anti-war messaging. But Berger and director of photography James Friend utilize today's technology to deliver powerful imagery both on the battlefield and on the faces of the young soldiers sent to die there. It's a relentlessly bleak account that emphasizes the brutality and inhumanity of war, yet the human cost always remains its focus. A masterpiece.