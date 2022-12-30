30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.42%

Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time since mid-November.

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.42% this week, the highest since early this month and up from 6.27% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

Borrowing costs have tracked 10-year Treasury yields, which climbed after a report showed that a U.S. consumer-price gauge the Federal Reserve watches closely continued to cool. But inflation remains high, and wage growth is stubbornly robust, meaning the Fed's policy of interest-rate increases is likely to continue into 2023.

For would-be homebuyers, mortgage costs are more than double what they were a year ago and "remain a significant barrier to successfully closing transactions," said George Ratiu, head of economic research at Realtor.com.

Purchases have been declining for months, and in November, contract signings slid to their second-lowest pace on record since 2001. With demand slumping, sellers are reluctant to list properties.

While home prices have slipped from the peak reached in June, they're still rising from year-earlier levels -- a double whammy for shoppers still in the hunt for something affordable.

At the current mortgage rates, buyers of a median-priced home in the U.S. would pay about $2,100 a month without taxes or insurance, roughly 60% more than last year, Ratiu said.