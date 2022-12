Zing in the New Year

WHAT -- Kids and families are invited to "Zing in the New Year" with interactive activities such as a pulley STEM challenge, ball painting, tower building, polyhedrons and more with a 3 p.m. countdown to the new year.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (9 a.m. for members)

WHERE -- Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville

COST -- $11 admission for everyone older than 2

INFO -- amazeum.org

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Families release 'wishing balloons' as the clock strikes 3:00pm on Thursday Dec. 31, 2015 during the ZING in the New Year celebration at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Visitors had the chance to write a wish for the coming year and put it in one of the balloons bore the family-friendly afternoon New Years countdown.