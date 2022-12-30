Arkansas Department of Education posts school report cards

The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the “Report Cards” for schools, districts and the state that contain school performance data for the 2021-2022 school year.

The online report cards — which are required by state and federal laws — serve as a communication tool to the public. They are intended to encourage dialogue and inform decisions within each school community.

The reports are available at the “Report Card” tab on the My School Info website.

Additional information about the report cards is available here.

Viewers of the report cards can provide feedback to the state agency about them by completing this survey in English or this survey in Spanish.