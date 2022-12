Earle, circa 1910: The Tyronza Lumber Co. was moving massive logs, taken from the once vast bottomland hardwood forest of eastern Arkansas, into its sawmill, barely visible to the far right. Today, soybeans and rice fill the land once covered by mighty trees, replaced in an era before the public realized what was being lost.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203