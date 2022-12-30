Arkansas State Police lieutenant colonel tapped for brief stint as the agency’s director





Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday tapped a senior Arkansas State Police officer to lead the agency in the interim between when the director retires at the end of the year and when Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appointee takes over.

Acting Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will serve as colonel and director of the state policing agency from Jan. 1, the day after Col. Bill Bryant retires from the role, until Sanders' appointee Capt. Mike Hagar takes over the job, according to a Thursday news release from Hutchinson's office.

Marks, who now serves as acting lieutenant colonel for field operations, began as a trooper with the state police in 1994, the release says.

He also served as post sergeant, highway patrol assistant troop commander, troop commander and division commander, it says.

Before joining the state police, Marks had worked as a patrolman with the Hot Springs Police Department and as a U.S. Army military policeman.

"I'm grateful for Lt. Col. Marks's nearly 30 years in law enforcement and his dedication to the Arkansas State Police," Hutchinson said in the release.

"I appreciate his willingness to serve as Colonel, and I am confident he will lead our State Police with integrity and honesty."

It's normal for state police directors to retire before the end of the governor's term due to delays with the state's retirement and benefits process, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Marks is the only acting lieutenant colonel now with the agency, making him the obvious choice to lead the agency until Hagar takes the reins, Sadler said.

Sadler, who has served under eight directors, is also retiring at the end of the year.

