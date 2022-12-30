Church News

mINTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAISE, 4511 Faucett Road, and its pastors, Willie and Carla Edwards, will celebrate the ministry's 19th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday. The guest ministry will be Wheeler Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with pastor and wife, Timothy and Marcia Pratt. International House of Praise will host also a New Year's revival at 7 p.m. Jan. 2-4. The special guests will be the prophet and wife, Leonard and Jessie Ford.

mST. ANDREW AME CHURCH, 701 Franklin St., will host the Pine Bluff-Helena District Watch Night Service at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. James Hooper Sr. is the presiding elder. Jeanette Hooper is the district consultant. The Rev. Cheryle Highsmith is the pastor of St. Andrew and the Rev. Debra Senter will be the preacher, according to a Facebook post.

mEIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will host the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP's annual Emancipation Proclamation Program. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will be the guest speaker. The theme for this year's program is "This is Power." Music will be furnished by Eighth Avenue's Praise Team. Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its regular services Sunday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

mUNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. worship. Free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

