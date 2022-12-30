Holiday closings set

Pine Bluff City Hall will be closed today and Monday in observance of New Year’s Day, according to a spokesman.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and county offices will be closed today and Monday for the New Year’s holiday. Emergency services won’t be affected, according to a spokesman.

MLK parade route changes

The 39th annual Original KingFest™ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 16. The parade lineup starts at 1 p.m. and will now begin at Main and Barraque streets in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

From the courthouse, the parade will proceed south on Main to Eighth Avenue; from Eighth Avenue east to the Civic Center Complex north steps, according to the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, event sponsor.

Parade applications are available. The deadline is Jan. 13. Details: pbicvr@aol.com or npelinorr8@hotmail.com or (870) 730-1131.