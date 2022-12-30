Contract back to Karas but doubles health care costs at Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County has chosen to retain Karas Correctional Health as the medical services provider for the county's Detention Center for 2023 with the $2.2 million cost of the contract nearly doubling what the county paid the company in 2022.

Karas is the current provider and a defendant in a lawsuit over its use of ivermectin to combat covid-19 among inmates. The county paid the company about $1.2 million in 2022, according to Sheriff-elect Jay Cantrell.

The company notified county officials it was terminating the existing contract due to an increase in medical malpractice insurance costs. Cantrell told the Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee in early December the company had indicated the cost of the insurance was increasing from $125,000 a year to $650,000 a year.

Karas was one of three companies that submitted proposals to provide health care service beginning Sunday. County officials opened the proposals Wednesday afternoon. The three proposals were from Karas; Turn Key Health Clinics, which included a cost of $2.3 million; and Advanced Correctional Healthcare, which included a cost of about $5.6 million.

Washington County is Karas Correctional Health's only client. Karas has been Washington County's medical services provider since the contract was awarded in 2015 with the contract being renewed annually without bids nor proposals since that time, Cantrell said.

Cantrell said Friday he is pleased the contract has been awarded and detainees will continue to have medical services provided in-house. If there had been a gap in service, Cantrell said last week, the Sheriff's Office would have to take detainees from the Detention Center to local clinics or emergency rooms for treatment if needed.

"They're already in place so there won't be any serious disruptions," Cantrell said.

Brian Lester, county attorney, said Wednesday the county judge has the authority to enter into a contingent contract, which would keep medical services in place, and then ask the Quorum Court to appropriate the money for a new contract.

The ACLU of Arkansas filed the federal lawsuit in January on behalf of former detainees who claim they were unknowingly given ivermectin at the jail to treat covid-19 without their consent or being told the nature, contents or potential side effects of the drug.

The lawsuit says they were told the treatment consisted of vitamins, antibiotics and/or steroids. The lawsuit contends detainees were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 and didn't become aware of what the treatment was until July 2021.

Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, Dayman Blackburn and Thomas Fitch, who were housed in a quarantine block at the jail. Defendants include Tim Helder, in his capacity as sheriff, Karas Correctional Health and Dr. Robert Karas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing covid-19 in humans, according to the lawsuit. It's approved to treat some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions but isn't an antiviral drug.