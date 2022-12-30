Marriages

Michael Hatton, 56, and Natasha Nelson, 32, both of Little Rock.

Francisco Garza, 35, and Karina Castillo, 25, both of Alexander.

Eric Van Tassel, 40, and Amanda Hernandez, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Megan Shipley, 31, and Shon Reddin, 33, both of Sherwood.

Randy Schmitt, 26, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Mallary Matney, 29, of Texarkana, Texas.

Brazlie Tolbert Jr., 46, of Little Rock and Bryna McDaniel-Khan, 41, of Conway.

Jacob Henshaw, 23, and Stacy Jones, 38, both of Benton.

Steven Cortez, 18, of Little Rock and Mayra Tovar, 19, of North Little Rock.

Antonio Ridgel, 32, and Susan Cunningham, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Brittney Johnson, 32, of Maumelle and Cornelius Simmons, 36, of Little Rock.

Gene Easom, 59, of Mabelvale and Vickie Whitehead, 59, of Little Rock.

Norman Stuart, 58, and Rhonda Baker, 54, both of North Little Rock.

James Teem, 20, of North Little Rock and Rachel Helms, 21, of Shannon Hills.

Homer Caballero, 40, of Cabot and Abigail Guzilan, 37, of Maple, Ontario.

Courteney Grant, 26, and Brandy Gailey, 27, both of Little Rock.

Wendy Carrillo, 26, and Minn Tran, 21, both of Little Rock Air Force Base.

Harold Ford, 67, of North Little Rock and Patricia Snowton, 67, of Gary, Ind.

Divorces

FILED

22-4495. Hayley Byrum v. Luke Byrum.

22-4496. Lindsey Adamson v. Eric Adamson.

22-4497. Machiya Pellom v. Victor Gillerson.

22-4498. Jennifer Webb v. Morris Webb Jr.

22-4499. Jason Willard v. Regina Willard.

22-4502. Emily Hamilton v. Willie Hamilton.

22-4503. Theodis Akins Jr. v. Shirley Akins.

GRANTED

21-1181. Kevin Wright v. Rachael Wright.

22-2180. Terri Sinclair v. Michael Sinclair.

22-3157. Jason Ralls v. Amanda Ralls.

22-3607. Felicia Acord v. Trent Acord.

22-3832. Corderres Venson Sr. v. Lynetha Williams.

22-4029. Russell Boggs v. Tessa Boggs.